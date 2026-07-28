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A Washington Noir Audio Drama · Premieres Tuesday, September 1

Wicked Wings, the single from my EP, Siege, has taken on a life of its own with fans. Flight of the Fallen is where its meaning becomes clear, and listeners will learn why those wings took flight.” — Bryce Bowyn, Dupont Investigations co-creator and composer .

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NOCTURNE HALL ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF DUPONT INVESTIGATIONS

SEASON 2: FLIGHT OF THE FALLEN

A Washington Noir Audio Drama · Premieres Tuesday, September 1

Nocturne Hall announces the return of Dupont Investigations, the Washington noir audio drama, for its second season, Flight of the Fallen, premiering Tuesday, September 1 on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and more. Following a debut season spotlighted by Washingtonian, the new season draws occult private investigator Torsten Somersby onto the trail of a winged creature that first took flight an ocean away.

In Flight of the Fallen, Christian Heurich, the celebrated brewmaster, a German immigrant and, after the federal government, Washington's largest employer, comes to Somersby with a problem his fortune cannot solve. Something has followed the old world into the new: a winged creature whose story begins in Austria in 1861. As it stalks the District of Crime, Torsten and his partner Nigel Clemmons follow its trail from Heurich's brewery in Foggy Bottom to Innsbruck, Austria, toward the truth behind “the fallen.”

“Season one unearthed an ancient evil. Season two asks a harder question: what if the thing on the wing is not the villain, but the wronged? This creature has a story of its own, and a claim to justice for what was done to it,” said Marc Benjamin Langston, Dupont Investigations co-creator and showrunner. “Flight of the Fallen is our darkest and most ambitious season yet, in scope, in sound, and in stakes.”

The show's inaugural season, “The Scourge from Carthage,” introduced listeners to Somersby, a private eye whose expertise in the occult attracts the cases no one else will touch, and to a 1936 Washington of shadowy intrigue where the boundaries between reality and the supernatural blur. The debut season has earned more than 24,000 IAB Tech Lab-certified downloads. New listeners can stream the complete first season now ahead of the September 1 premiere. New episodes of Season 2 will be released [weekly / bi-weekly] on Tuesdays beginning September 1.

“‘Wicked Wings,’ the single from my EP Siege, has taken on a life of its own with listeners,” said Bryce Bowyn, Dupont Investigations co-creator and composer. “Flight of the Fallen is where its meaning finally comes clear. I cannot wait for our audience to understand what those wings have always carried.”

Dupont Investigations is the brainchild of Washington, DC-based co-creators and showrunners Marc Benjamin Langston (he/him) and Bryce Bowyn (he/him). Langston is a long-form writer and attorney. Bryce Bowyn is an electropop musician and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and mental health who has performed across North America and been featured in outlets including The Art of Being Queer, the Q Review, and Culture Fix. Both creators are DC Arts and Humanities Fellows, recognized for their outstanding contributions to DC as a world-class cultural capital, for their fiction and popular-music work respectively.

Follow @nocturnehall on Instagram for cast reveals and previews ahead of the premiere.

Additional Media Resources:

● Access the online press kit for hi-res images, artwork, cast list, synopses, and more.

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Press Contact: Marc Langston, marc@nocturnehall.com

Dupont Investigations: Flight of the Fallen Trailer

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