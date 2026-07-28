Adam Puchta Winery Wins 2026 Missouri Governor's Cup With Its 2025 Dry Vignoles

Adam Puchta Winery's 2025 Dry Vignoles won the 2026 Missouri Governor's Cup, the highest award at the statewide wine competition.

Hermann winery's 2025 Dry Vignoles named top wine among 277 entries; winery also earns four Best of Class awards at statewide competition

Awards like this are never the result of just one person. It's something we're all proud of because it reflects the hard work and dedication of so many people.” — Parker Puchta, Seventh-Generation Owner, Adam Puchta Winery

HERMANN, MO, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adam Puchta Winery has earned the highest honor at the 2026 Missouri Governor's Cup Wine Competition, with its 2025 Dry Vignoles receiving the prestigious Missouri Governor's Cup Award as the competition's top wine.The competition featured 277 wines from more than 30 Missouri wineries, evaluated by eight respected judges during a two-day blind tasting in Columbia, Missouri. In addition to the Governor's Cup, Adam Puchta Winery earned Best of Class honors in four categories, including Sparkling for its Rosé Bubbly, Dry White for the 2025 Dry Vignoles, Dry Red for its 2025 Chambourcin, and Dry Rosé for its Dry Rosé.The Governor's Cup is awarded annually by the Missouri Wine and Grape Board to the single highest-scoring wine in the statewide competition, making it the most significant recognition a Missouri winery can receive.Parker Puchta, seventh-generation owner of Adam Puchta Winery, said the award reflects the dedication of the winery's team, growers, industry partners, and loyal customers. “Awards like this are never the result of just one person. It's something we're all proud of because it reflects the hard work and dedication of so many people,” Puchta said. He emphasized the winery's continual commitment to refining its winemaking process and thanked the Missouri Grape & Wine Board for its leadership in promoting Missouri wines.The winning 2025 Dry Vignoles is a complex dry white wine with tropical fruit notes of pineapple, peach, and citrus, produced in Hermann, Missouri, a town recognized as one of the centers of Missouri wine country. The wine is available at the winery and through its online wine shop Founded in 1855, Adam Puchta Winery is the oldest continuously owned family farm winery in the United States and remains family-owned and operated by the seventh generation of the Puchta family.About Adam Puchta WineryFounded in 1855, Adam Puchta Winery is America's oldest continuously family-owned farm winery, located at 1947 Frene Creek Road in Hermann, Missouri. Operated by the seventh generation of the Puchta family, the winery produces handcrafted, award-winning Missouri wines and offers tastings, elevated tasting experiences , events, and online wine shopping. Learn more at https://adampuchtawine.com

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