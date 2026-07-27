Whale Watching Center prepares to close for repairs beginning as soon as Aug. 1

Depot Bay, Ore. — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s Whale Watching Center and viewing area around the building will close for repairs this summer. There are still plenty of places along the Oregon Coast to see whales from Astoria to Brookings.

“This has been an ongoing need for the building and we’ve just recently been able to secure funding,” said Park Manager Burke Martin. “We appreciate the community’s patience and support as we work to protect and preserve this unique coastal facility.”

The postwar-era building was built in 1956 and listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2012. This temporary closure will allow the contractors to complete essential roof replacement work. Construction will repair leaks from the promenade deck, replace the original roofing membrane and drains.

Construction can begin as early as Aug. 1 depending on the contractor’s schedule and mobilization plans. Because this is a roofing project on the Oregon coast, construction during the summer months will allow work crews to take advantage of typically drier weather. This timing helps reduce the risk of weather-related delays and protects both the structure and contractor safety.

The Whale Watching Center will remain open until construction officially begins. OPRD anticipates completing repairs by the end of October – well ahead of the annual gray whale migration in the winter.

We acknowledge that this temporary closure may be inconvenient for visitors and the Depoe Bay community, and we appreciate everyone’s understanding as we complete these essential improvements.

The turn out about a block north of the Whale Watching Center will remain open. Nearby parks such as Boiler Bay, Rocky Creek and Cape Foulweather also offer fantastic views for whale watching.