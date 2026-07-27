Trinity River Authority, Lake Life Foundation Lease Agreement Does Not Change Public Access or Use of Boat Ramp

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 27, 2026

(ARLINGTON, TEXAS) – The existing lease agreement between the Trinity River Authority and The Lake Life Foundation does not reduce or change public access and use at the Blanchard Public Boat Ramp. The public will continue to have free access to launch boats, park, fish from the TRA fishing pier and enjoy the surrounding recreational areas.

Earlier this year, the Trinity River Authority Board of Directors approved a long-term recreational lease and development agreement with The Lake Life Foundation for approximately six acres surrounding the Blanchard Public Boat Ramp, one of Lake Livingston’s most popular public access locations. The agreement allows for private investment in recreational enhancements while preserving the property’s public ownership and maintaining its public recreational purpose.

Under the agreement, the public will continue to enjoy:

Free use of the existing two-lane public boat ramp to launch boats

Free public parking for boaters

Convenient, public access to the TRA fishing pier

Shoreline fishing from the pier

Open green space for picnicking, relaxing, and enjoying the lake



“Our agreement with The Lake Life Foundation is meant to enhance the area for the community and visitors, while maintaining public access,” said TRA General Manager, Kevin Ward. "The boat ramp, parking, fishing access, and public recreational use of the property remain available to the public."

“This project is about creating a destination where families can spend an entire day enjoying everything Lake Livingston has to offer,” Foundation representatives said.

Visitors will still be able to launch their boats, fish from the pier, picnic along the shoreline, and enjoy the lake just as they always have.

Visitors are reminded that swimming is prohibited at the site. There is no designated public swimming area, and individuals are prohibited from entering the water within 100 feet of the boat ramps.

For more information about TRA, visit www.trinityra.org. For The Lake Life Foundation information, go to https://thelakelifecompanies.com.

Vanassa Joseph

Communications Manager

817-493-5122

Cell: 214-668-1187

josephv@trinityra.org