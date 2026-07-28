AI-Powered Security Camera Monitoring Paired with Human Verification

Security Camera Surveillance Command Center in Raleigh, North Carolina Our licensed security specialists monitor live surveillance footage paired with AI-assisted technology and human verification. Our Team of Specialists have eyes on 24/7 protecting what matters most, providing you with safety and peace of mind.

New 24/7 monitoring service combines artificial intelligence with live human verification to help businesses detect threats before incidents escalate.

The future of security is proactive. Who's watching your security cameras? AI-powered monitoring with real-time human verification helps detect threats before they escalate.” — Gary Pastor

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, NC, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Threat Detection & Safety Services Launches Next-Generation AI-Powered Security Camera Monitoring with 24/7 Human Verification and Real-Time Threat DetectionThreat Detection & Safety Services (TDSS), a North Carolina-based, prior law enforcement / veteran-owned and operated security camera monitoring company, announced the nationwide launch of its Next-Generation AI-Powered Security Camera Monitoring platform, combining Intelligent Video Analytics, Real-Time Behavioral Detection, 24/7 Human Verification & Monitoring from a USA Command Center with LIVE Surveillance Specialists, combined with Advanced Surveillance Technologies to help prevent crime before it happens.Designed for but not limited to: estates, subdivisions, businesses, farms, marinas, construction sites, warehouses, schools, churches, communities, critical infrastructure, government & commercial properties. The TDSS platform transforms traditional security cameras into an intelligent, “Eyes Always On What Matters Most”; proactive security solution detecting suspicious activity, verifying threats, and initiating rapid response “before” the damage is done.Unlike conventional security camera systems that simply record events for later review, TDSS continuously monitors live video feeds using advanced artificial intelligence combined with highly trained human surveillance specialists. This layered approach dramatically reduces false alarms while enabling faster, more accurate responses to potential security threats.The platform leverages advanced AI technology to identify unusual behaviors, unauthorized access, perimeter breaches, loitering, trespassing, vehicle activity, theft, vandalism, and other suspicious events in real time. Every AI-generated alert is immediately reviewed by trained human monitoring professionals who verify the situation before initiating the appropriate response, including contacting law enforcement, property owners, or designated personnel."We need more than cameras that simply record crime," said Gary Pastor, President & Founder of Threat Detection & Safety Services. “Advanced intelligent technology backed by experienced veteran professionals who can identify threats, verify incidents, and help stop criminal activity before significant loss occurs. Our AI-powered monitoring platform delivers that next level of protection."TDSS is ideal for organizations seeking to enhance security while reducing operational costs associated with on-site guarding, false dispatches, property damage, theft, and liability. The system integrates with many existing security camera systems or can be deployed as a complete end-to-end 24/7 security camera surveillance solution.Key capabilities include:· AI-Powered Security Camera Monitoring· Intelligent Video Analytics· Real-Time Behavioral Detection· 24/7 Human Verification Monitoring· Live Surveillance Monitoring· Intrusion Detection· Perimeter Protection· Theft and Vandalism Prevention· Remote Video Monitoring· Commercial Security Monitoring· Construction Site Security· Farm and Agricultural Security· Marina and Boatyard Monitoring· Warehouse and Industrial Security· School and Church Security· Critical Infrastructure Protection· Nationwide Monitoring ServicesHeadquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Threat Detection & Safety Services (TDSS) delivers AI-powered security camera monitoring and 24/7 surveillance services nationwide. Every monitoring operation is conducted by our in-house team, never outsourced, providing unmatched reliability, accountability, and rapid response.The company's veteran-led team combines advanced AI technology with real-world security expertise to deliver proactive protection that helps organizations detect threats earlier, respond faster, and better protect people, property, and assets.For more information about AI-Powered Security Camera Monitoring and nationwide security solutions, visit www.threatdetectionss.com or contact Threat Detection & Safety Services 910-999-8377 (TDSS) to speak with a specialist.ABOUT US:Threat Detection & Safety Services is a prior law enforcement / veteran-owned and operated security technology company headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. Serving clients nationwide, TDSS specializes in AI-powered security camera monitoring, intelligent video analytics, remote video surveillance, 24/7 human monitoring & verification, behavioral threat detection, commercial security monitoring, and advanced security technologies that help prevent crime before it occurs.

Who is Watching your Security Cameras

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