Arrowhead Credit Union and ArrowHeart Foundation Donate Backpacks and School Supplies to Local Organizations

Students attend ArrowHeart Foundation's Backpack and School Supply Drive and select their backpack filled with school supplies at Needles Recreation Center.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Throughout June and July, ArrowHeart Foundation hosted its annual Backpack and School Supply Collection for students in K-12 grades. With the help of Arrowhead Credit Union team member volunteers and their teen family members participating in the Summer Volunteer Program, 800 backpacks and more than 24,000 school supplies were organized and assembled for distribution to 18 organizations across California and Arizona.“One of the main pillars of ArrowHeart Foundation, is to help support education in our communities,” said Stefanie Villalobos, Arrowhead Credit Union Vice President of Philanthropy and Community Impact and ArrowHeart Foundation, Executive Director. “We understand that a key to educational success is helping children come to their classrooms prepared with the proper supplies that will foster their learning. Our Arrowhead team really showed up this year and made it the largest backpack and school supply collection to date.”Arrowhead team members generously donated backpacks and school supplies to support this project, ensuring students in their community have the tools they need for a successful school year.Throughout the collection span, teen volunteers from the Summer Volunteer Program in both California and Arizona helped sort the items and fill the backpacks. They loaded each backpack with colored pencils, crayons, erasers, paper, folders, glue sticks, markers, pencil boxes/pouches, pens, rulers, sharpeners, and notebooks. Then ArrowHeart volunteers hand-delivered the backpacks to each organization.This is the 13th year ArrowHeart Foundation has supported its communities with backpacks and school supplies. This year, six new organizations, March Air Reserve Base, Hearts and Lives, BHHS Legacy Foundation, UMOM New Day Center, A New Leaf, and Sunshine Acres, were added as backpack recipients.Two organizations that have received backpacks as a part of this initiative for many years are Mary’s Haven in San Bernardino, California and Needles Recreation Center in Needles, California.Mary’s Haven, formerly known as Veronica’s Home of Mercy, is a 12–24-month transitional living program for displaced women and children. In addition to providing backpacks for the resident school children, Arrowhead Credit Union Financial Coaches present monthly on money management, credit, and financial literacy.Needles Recreation Center is for children in grades K-6. At the backpack event, the children handpicked their backpack style to match their taste and personality. This is one of two events the Credit Union supports at the Recreation Center. In December, ArrowHeart Foundation participates in their annual Santa’s Workshop event, where the children create gifts for their families and receive a special visit from Santa Claus, along with a gift to take home.“Our community is so very blessed by the generous support of ArrowHeart. One hundred students now have a backpack that literally lasts the entire school year with enough supplies to get them through more than half the school year,” said Jennifer Valenzuela, Needles Recreation Center’s Manager. “Words cannot express our gratitude.”ArrowHeart Foundation was established by Arrowhead Credit Union in 2013 as a 501(c)(3) foundation for the purpose of giving back to communities the Credit Union serves. The Foundation partners with other 501(c)(3) organizations—as well as gives directly to the community—through volunteerism, food and clothing donations, distributing life essential bags to the unhoused, and academic scholarship awards. In total, the Foundation hosts more than 100 events annually and fills countless donation requests from community partners.For more information about ArrowHeart Foundation, please visit our website at: arrowheadcu.org/arrowheart About ArrowHeart FoundationArrowHeart Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization established by Arrowhead Credit Union in 2013. Their philosophy of "people helping people" is at the center of what they do. The work they do and the funds they raise stay local and benefit the people and communities served by Arrowhead Credit Union. Visit arrowheadcu.org /arrowheart for more information.About Arrowhead Credit UnionArrowhead Credit Union was established in 1949 and is dedicated to building strong communities. Arrowhead has $2.9 billion in assets and serves more than 200,000 members across the United States. Visit arrowheadcu.org for more information.###

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