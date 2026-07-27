Route J in Lincoln County is Now Open to Traffic

HANNIBAL – Route J in Lincoln County is NOW OPEN following the completion of a bridge replacement project, over Big Creek, 0.2 mile south of Route U, near Troy.

Magruder Construction Co., Inc. was awarded the contract in the amount of $1.8 million.

For more information on this and other projects in your area, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MODOT (275-6636). Work with us in the work zone! Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel. With an increased number of highway work zones in Missouri, we urge all drivers to pay attention every second, especially through a work zone. Be informed of your route by checking the MoDOT Traveler Information Map before you travel.