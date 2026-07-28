Wildfire Guardian Inc. and Paul Davis Restoration of The Mountain West Announce Wildfire Preparedness Partnership

Structural hardening plus GraphGel™, an ASTM E84 Class A fire-retardant gel, delivered to Mountain West homeowners by licensed Paul Davis crews

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAS VEGAS, NV and CENTERVILLE, UT — [July 27], 2026 — Wildfire Guardian Inc., a wildfire preparedness company, and Paul Davis Restoration of The Mountain West today announced a partnership to bring wildfire preparedness services to homeowners and communities across wildfire-exposed regions of the Mountain West.The partnership combines two complementary capabilities. Wildfire Guardian Inc. contributes a property preparedness program that includes structural hardening measures aligned to the published guidance of the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) Wildfire Prepared Home™ program, together with GraphGelTM, a graphite-based, ASTM E84 Class A certified fire-retardant gel. Paul Davis Restoration of The Mountain West, an established restoration and mitigation operator, contributes the licensed field workforce and operational capacity to deliver these services to homeowners.Wildfire risk across the American West continues to draw growing attention from homeowners, communities, and the insurance industry. The partnership is designed to give property owners in wildfire-exposed areas access to a structured preparedness program delivered by qualified local contractors.A combined approach to property preparednessUnder the partnership, Wildfire Guardian Inc. identifies and assesses properties and specifies the preparedness scope, and Paul Davis Restoration of The Mountain West performs the hardening work and applies GraphGelTM where called for. The program pairs structural preparedness measures — addressing common ember-entry points and the area immediately surrounding a structure — with GraphGelTM, whose ASTM E84 Class A rating reflects the material's surface-burning classification under that standard.From the partners“Wildfire preparedness works best when a credible program is paired with people who can actually do the work in the field. That's what this partnership is about. Wildfire Guardian Inc. brings the program and the material science; Paul Davis Restoration of The Mountain West brings the crews, the licensing, and the local trust. Together we can offer homeowners a serious, structured way to prepare their properties.”— Greg Fenton, Chief Executive Officer, Wildfire Guardian Inc.“Our teams are already on the ground in the communities that live with wildfire risk every season. Adding Wildfire Guardian Inc.'s preparedness program and GraphGelTM to what we do lets us give the homeowners we serve a clear, practical way to prepare before a fire — not just respond after one. It's a natural extension of the work our people do every day.”— Brandon Radmall, Chief Executive Officer, Paul Davis Restoration of The Mountain WestAvailabilityThe partnership is active now, with services being introduced across Paul Davis Restoration of The Mountain West's operating territory in the Mountain West. Homeowners and community associations interested in the program can learn more at www.thewildfireguardian.com About Wildfire Guardian Inc. Inc.Wildfire Guardian Inc. is a wildfire preparedness company offering a property preparedness program that combines structural hardening aligned to recognized wildfire-preparedness guidance with GraphGelTM, a graphite-based, ASTM E84 Class A certified fire-retardant gel. The company works with homeowners, community associations, and contractor partners in wildfire-exposed markets. Learn more at www.thewildfireguardian.com About Paul Davis Restoration of The Mountain WestPaul Davis Restoration of The Mountain West (Wasatch Front Restoration, LLC) provides restoration and mitigation services across the Mountain West. As part of the Paul Davis network, it offers licensed field teams and established operations serving homeowners and communities in the region.Media ContactsWildfire Guardian Inc.Greg Fenton, CEO | gfenton@thewildfireguardian.comPaul Davis Restoration of The Mountain WestClint Timothy, VP of Sales and Commercial Accounts | clint.timothy@pauldavis.com

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