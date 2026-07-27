Governor Lamont Announces Start of Major Infrastructure Project To Deliver Faster, More Frequent, and More Reliable Service on the New Haven Line

TIME-1 Is Expected To Deliver One of the Largest Rail Improvement Upgrades in Recent State History



(STRATFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto today held a groundbreaking ceremony in Stratford to mark the start of construction on TIME-1, the largest component to date of TIME FOR CT, the Lamont administration’s comprehensive, multi-year initiative to rebuild, improve, and expand Connecticut’s rail network.

The three-phase, $1.6 billion TIME-1 project will modernize critical sections of the New Haven Line, creating the infrastructure necessary to deliver faster, more frequent, and more reliable rail service between New Haven and New York City. The New Haven Line is the busiest individual commuter rail line in the United States.

TIME-1 is expected to deliver one of the largest rail improvement upgrades in recent state history.

“The New Haven Line connects thousands of people to jobs, businesses, and destinations across Connecticut and the region every day,” Governor Lamont said. “Every minute we save on a commute gives people more time with their families, more time in their communities, and more opportunities to enjoy all that Connecticut has to offer. Shaving minutes off New Haven Line commute times will have a real impact on the economic future of these towns, bringing new families and investment to communities up and down the line. TIME FOR CT is a historic investment in a faster rail system that will spur our economy and improve quality of life for generations.”

Upon completion of all three phases in 2035, trains will be able to operate at speeds of up to 90 miles per hour in designated sections of the corridor, an increase from today’s maximum of 70 miles per hour in the project area. Additionally, the improvements will upgrade these sections of the line to the Federal Railroad Administration’s Track Class 6 standards, an increase from today’s standards of Track Class 4. The project, along with other capital projects and service enhancements, will enable Connecticut rail passengers to enjoy reduced travel times between New Haven and New York, culminating in a total of approximately 25 minutes saved. Together, these investments will strengthen one of the nation’s busiest rail corridors, improving reliability for Metro-North Railroad, Amtrak, freight operators, and the approximately 100,000 passengers who travel the New Haven Line each weekday.

“We are building the rail system Connecticut needs for the future—one that gets people where they are going faster, delivers more reliable service, and provides modern, accessible stations,” Commissioner Eucalitto said. “This ambitious project is possible because of the partnership between Governor Lamont, the Federal Railroad Administration, our federal delegation, state and local partners, and the skilled crews who are turning this vision into reality through their hard work in the field.”

The first phase of the TIME-1 project focuses on a three-mile section of track between Bridgeport and Stratford. Crews are installing new catenary structures that power trains, adding turn outs to the East Bridgeport Rail Yard, replacing the Longbrook Avenue Bridge in Stratford, upgrading track and signal infrastructure, and adding new track connections to improve train operations through the corridor. The first phase is a $340.7 million project that will support approximately 125 jobs. Funding includes $184 million from the Federal Railroad Administration, $145.5 million from the State of Connecticut, and $11.2 million from Amtrak.

The second phase, expected to begin in 2030, will deliver targeted improvements at Stratford Station, including track and platform upgrades, ADA accessibility improvements, enhanced passenger communications systems, and modernized electrical infrastructure with improved lighting and emergency power. This phase will also advance major corridor improvements, including catenary upgrades, bridge replacements, and retaining wall installations.

The third phase, expected to begin in 2031, will continue these efforts with additional bridge replacements, catenary upgrades, and infrastructure improvements to further enhance rail operations and reliability.

Combined, the second and third phases have an anticipated cost of approximately $1.3 billion. Governor Lamont, in partnership with the Connecticut Department of Transportation and Connecticut’s Congressional delegation, will continue pursuing federal and partner funding to advance the full program.

“This historic $1.6 billion project will deliver faster and more reliable rail service for the thousands of people who use the New Haven line every day,” Senator Richard Blumenthal said. “With improved speeds, modernized stations and upgraded infrastructure, TIME FOR CT is a serious investment in our state’s economy and future. I am proud to have helped secure this funding and will keep fighting to deliver federal dollars to support these vital projects.”

“Connecticut’s rail lines are vital to our state and regional economy,” Senator Chris Murphy said. “The TIME FOR CT program is a transformational infrastructure investment that will make train travel safer, faster, and more reliable. I’m proud to have fought for the federal dollars to make this project possible, and I look forward to seeing the benefits it delivers for current and future Connecticut commuters.”

“The start of construction today symbolizes the continued and coordinated effort at the federal, state, and local levels for more reliable and safer transportation in Connecticut,” Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro said. “This historic project, supported by millions in federal funding, will provide relief to commuters who rely on the New Haven Line by cutting down travel time, improving reliability, and modernizing our rail. I will continue to fight to deliver investments to Connecticut to upgrade our infrastructure.”

“TIME-1 represents a generational investment for the New Haven Line and the customers we serve every day,” Justin Vonashek, president of Metro North Railroad, said. “These infrastructure improvements will deliver shorter travel times, more reliable service, and an improved experience for our customers for years to come. We’re proud to partner with the State of Connecticut on investments that strengthen the region and support a modern, resilient railroad for the future.”

“Faster trips, greater reliability, and a better experience for every passenger are three major reasons why Amtrak is thrilled to support the improvements being made through TIME FOR CT,” Amtrak Executive Vice President, Strategy, and Planning Jennifer Mitchell said. “Today’s announcement underscores Connecticut’s commitment to infrastructure investments that will benefit residents and visitors for generations to come.”

The overall TIME FOR CT program is transforming Connecticut’s rail system through investments in rail infrastructure and fleet, bridge replacements, and service improvements. Ongoing work includes the replacement of aging movable bridges, such as the WALK Bridge in Norwalk and Devon Bridge in Milford, as well as continued modernization of the power, signal, and communications systems that support passenger rail service.

Since 2021, TIME FOR CT has launched New Haven Line Super Express Service, saving riders 20 minutes on select trips between New Haven Union Station and Grand Central Terminal; upgraded power, signal, and communications systems; advanced accessibility improvements at stations, rehabilitated 10 locomotives; and procured 60 new rail cars. These investments have helped improve reliability, reduce delays, and deliver better service for riders while moving Connecticut closer to a faster, more modern rail system.

For more information about TIME FOR CT, visit portal.ct.gov/TimeforCT.