LEGAL NOTICE – Notice of Derelict Vessel Proceedings and Emergency Removal
VESSEL DESCRIPTION: a 30 ft, fiberglass, sailing vessel, aground
VESSEL LOCATION: Bernard Bayou, Gulfport Lake, Harrison County, MS, Lat/Long: 30*25.593 / 089*04.042
VESSEL REGISTRATION: not visible
LAST KNOWN VESSEL OWNER(S): unknown
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