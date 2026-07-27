LEGAL NOTICE – Notice of Derelict Vessel Proceedings and Emergency Removal
VESSEL DESCRIPTION: “Aransas Pass” a 35 ft, white, fiberglass cruising vessel, sunken condition
VESSEL LOCATION: Bayou Cumbest, Jackson County, MS, Lat/Long: 30*23.372 / 088*26.626
VESSEL REGISTRATION: not visible
LAST KNOWN VESSEL OWNER(S): Randy Stork
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