Cohen Cleary P.C. Welcomes Five Summer Law Clerks From UMass Law

Cohen Cleary Summer Clerks

UMass Law continues to produce outstanding students, and we look forward to being part of their journey the same way this firm was part of mine.” — Chris Leazott, Partner at Cohen Cleary, P.C.

TAUNTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cohen Cleary P.C. is pleased to announce the addition of five summer law clerks to its team. All five clerks are third-year students at the University of Massachusetts School of Law.Joshua Reiter, Shy’Kema Haskins, Sarah Jorge, Emily Philbrook, and Tasha Berit will work alongside the firm's attorneys across a range of practice areas, gaining hands-on experience in civil litigation, healthcare law, estate planning, family law, and more.The summer clerkship program holds special significance at Cohen Cleary. Partner Christopher J. Leazott , a UMass Law alumnus himself, began his career at the firm as a law clerk before going on to become a partner."The summer clerkship at Cohen Cleary was where my legal career really began," said Chris. "I know firsthand what it means to walk into this firm as a law student and be trusted with real work on real cases. We're excited to welcome Joshua, Shy'Kema, Sarah, Emily, and Tasha; UMass Law continues to produce outstanding students, and we look forward to being part of their journey the same way this firm was part of mine."Cohen Cleary P.C. has offices in Taunton and Plymouth, Massachusetts, and serves clients throughout the region in matters including healthcare and elder law, personal injury, business law, estate planning, and civil litigation.About Cohen ClearyCohen Cleary, P.C. is a Massachusetts law firm headquartered in Taunton. The firm represents individuals and businesses in healthcare, family and employment law, litigation, criminal defense and other related matters.

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