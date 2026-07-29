New Personal Finance Book, Master Your Cash Flow, Challenges Traditional Beliefs and Offers a Path to Financial Freedom

You do not have to punish and deprive yourself of the spending pleasures you want in life if you learn how to consistently make the best financial decisions and focus on finding and saving cash flow.” — Zdenek and Boroomand

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many young professionals achieve career success and strong incomes but are frustrated as they struggle to build lasting wealth, focusing on earning more rather than maximizing the resources they already have.Albert J. Zdenek Jr., CPA/PFS and Amin Boroomand, Ph.D, authors of Master Your Cash Flow : Let Them Eat Cake and Build Wealth Too!, are looking to change the way people approach personal finance by guiding readers to making smarter financial decisions that create long-term financial freedom without restrictive budgets or sacrificing the lifestyle they enjoy.Zdenek and Boroomand challenge many principles long believed to be the foundation of traditional personal finance advice.Instead of encouraging readers to cut spending wherever possible, they introduce a system centered on finding more cash flow by understanding how income moves through taxes, debt, daily expenses and long-term investments.They argue that wealth is built by creating more investable cash through smarter financial decisions, not simply by increasing income.Many people unknowingly limit their ability to build wealth by focusing on individual expenses and financial decisions rather than viewing their finances as an interconnected system. Zdenek and Boroomand encourage readers to apply the same discipline successful businesses use to manage cash flow, helping reduce financial stress while creating greater flexibility and long-term security.Throughout the book, Zdenek and Boroomand stress that building wealth does not require sacrificing the experiences that matter most. Instead of relying on rigid budgets, they encourage readers to create practical spending plans that balance essential expenses, future goals and personal enjoyment.“You do not have to punish and deprive yourself of the spending pleasures you want in life if you learn how to consistently make the best financial decisions and focus on finding and saving cash flow,” the authors write.Their approach is designed to help readers live the lifestyle they want today while continuing to work toward long-term financial independence.The authors identify several core principles designed to help readers improve cash flow and build wealth over time.The first is understanding cash flow as a complete financial system rather than simply tracking income and expenses. By recognizing how taxes, debt and spending influence one another, readers can uncover additional money to invest without dramatically changing their lifestyle.Another key principle is allowing time and consistent investing to work together through compound growth. Rather than expecting immediate results, the book explains how steady financial habits create accelerating returns over many years, making patience one of the most valuable financial assets.The authors also challenge traditional budgeting, favoring flexible spending plans that align daily choices with long-term goals. The book further emphasizes smarter debt management, tax planning and professional guidance, arguing that consistent, incremental improvements can build wealth, reduce financial stress and strengthen confidence in future decisions.Al Zdenek is a longtime personal financial adviser with more than four decades of experience, founder and former CEO of Traust Sollus Wealth Management, co-founder and executive chair of CakeCluband co-creator of the CakeClub app, a personal finance app.Amin Boroomand, a serial entrepreneur and CEO, also created the CakeClub app and has advised technology executives and startups on business strategy, customer discovery and innovation. He was recognized by MIT Technology Review as one of its "Innovators Under 35."Master Your Cash Flow: Let Them Eat Cake and Build Wealth Too! is intended for young professionals, entrepreneurs, executives and families looking for a clearer way to take control of their finances. The book presents its lessons in an accessible format designed to help readers make more informed decisions and take a more active role in shaping their financial future.Visit https://www.cakeclubapp.com to learn how to download the app.About Wealth Authority Books / Indie Books InternationalWealth Authority Books is an imprint of Indie Books International ( www.indiebooksintl.com ), which serves as an independent publishing alternative for business thought leaders, experts, and authorities to create impact and influence.

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