Chicago Bears Fan Launches Chicago Pizzahead™ Hat Inspired by Sports Traditions and Deep-Dish Pizza

Patrick Yore, Inventor if The Chicago Pizzahead™ The Chicago Pizzahead™ : It's Easy Being Cheesy™ The Chicago Pizzahead™ : Everything Else is Cheesy™

The Chicago Pizzahead Hat transforms Chicago's most famous food into fan gear made to spark smiles, conversations, and hometown pride.

We sent complimentary Pizzahead™ Hats to Bears players, the Bears front office, Bill Murray, Sebastian Maniscalco, the Obamas, and even the Pope's brother—just to spread a smile.” — Patrick Yore

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHICAGO, Ill. — Chicago Bears fan Patrick Yore has announced the launch of the Chicago Pizzahead™ Hat, a handcrafted novelty hat inspired by his lifelong appreciation for Chicago sports and the city's signature deep-dish pizza.

According to Yore, the hat was developed for sporting events, tailgates, festivals, neighborhood gatherings and other community activities where Chicago fans come together.

"The Cheese Grater hats showed us just how much people enjoy celebrating Chicago with a sense of humor," said Yore. "So when we finished the Pizzahead™, we immediately started sending complimentary hats to people we thought would appreciate the joke—from Chicago Bears players and members of the Bears front office to Sebastian Maniscalco, Bill Murray, Vince Vaughn, the Obamas and even the Pope's brother. We hope it gives them a good laugh because, at the end of the day, our goal is simply to make people smile."

Yore is the Creative Director and owner of Brainblaze, a branding and product development agency that helps businesses develop brands, products and marketing campaigns. He said the launch of Chicago Pizzahead™ represents the company's first internally developed consumer brand inspired by Chicago culture and reflects its expansion beyond client work into original branded merchandise.

The company said the initial production run is now shipping to customers in multiple states. Additional products are under development, including potential collaborations with Chicago-area pizzerias, additional themed designs and a child-sized version of the Pizzahead™ Hat.

"One thing I do know," Yore added, "is that Chicago will tell us what they want—and we'll definitely deliver."

Chicago Pizzahead™ also announced the formation of the "Za Big Cheese™ Pizzahead Club", an online community intended to provide product updates, company announcements and opportunities for customers to share photographs and experiences.

According to the company, the Chicago Pizzahead™ Hat is currently available through the company's website and selected online retail marketplaces.



## About Chicago Pizzahead™

Chicago Pizzahead™ is a consumer brand that creates handcrafted novelty apparel inspired by Chicago's sports traditions, food culture and civic identity. Its products are designed and manufactured in the United States.

Chicago Pizzahead™ was developed by **Brainblaze**[www.brainblaze.com], a branding, advertising and product development agency specializing in brand strategy, product development, graphic design, digital marketing, websites and advertising. The Chicago Pizzahead™ launch marks Brainblaze's expansion into original consumer products inspired by regional culture and shared experiences.

For additional information, media inquiries, interviews or photography requests, visit **ChicagoPizzahead.com**, email **[go@chicagopizzahead.com](mailto:go@chicagopizzahead.com)**, or call **Patrick Yore** at **415-250-3020**.

High-resolution product photography, product samples, founder interviews and B-roll video are available upon request.

Chicago Pizzahead™ : It's Easy Being Cheesy : Chicago Pizzahead Serves Up City's Hot Sports Swag

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