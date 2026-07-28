The Center Origin Celebrates One Year as Colorado’s First Licensed Natural Medicine Healing Center

The Center Origin proudly celebrates the one-year anniversary of becoming Colorado's first licensed Natural Medicine Healing Center

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center Origin proudly celebrates the one-year anniversary of becoming Colorado's first licensed Natural Medicine Healing Center, marking a historic milestone in the state's evolving approach to mental health and wellness."Becoming Colorado's first licensed Natural Medicine Healing Center was never about making history; it was about making healing more accessible," said Elizabeth Cooke, Founder and CEO of The Center Origin. "Over the past year, we've had the privilege of creating a place where people feel safe, seen, and empowered to reconnect with themselves. We are deeply honored by the trust our clients have placed in us and grateful to everyone who has helped shape this emerging field."In its first year, The Center Origin has connected with more than 100 individuals from across the United States and beyond seeking information , support, and guidance around natural medicine and personal transformation. Through a combination of education, community programs, preparation, integration services, and facilitated experiences, The Center has guided individuals in exploring new pathways toward healing within a safe and supportive environment.As one of the state's leading voices in natural medicine, The Center Origin has also helped educate the public about the responsible use of psilocybin through webinars, community events, thought leadership, and ongoing advocacy for safe, accessible healing."Our vision has always extended beyond treatment," Cooke added. "We're building a community centered on healing, education, connection, and hope. This anniversary is a celebration of every client, facilitator, partner, and supporter who has joined us on this journey."For media inquiries, or to learn more about regulated natural medicine services in Colorado, please contact Elizabeth Cooke at info@thecenterorigin.com or visit www.thecenterorigin.com About The Center OriginThe Center Origin is a Denver-based Colorado-licensed Natural Medicine Healing Center offering natural medicine services, including preparation, administration, and integration sessions, supporting both microdosing and high dose experiences, in alignment with the CO DOR Natural Medicine Division. Our mission is to create a community for optimum health & wellness through the integration of psychedelic assisted services & medicinal mushroom products.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.