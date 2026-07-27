Library of Virginia to award honorary Patron of Letters Degree to business executive and civic leader Carly Fiorina

RICHMOND, Va. - The Library of Virginia announced today that business executive and civic leader Carly Fiorina will be recognized with its honorary Patron of Letters degree.

The Patron of Letters degree, granted by the Library Board, is the Library of Virginia’s highest honor. The honorary degree recognizes individuals who have made an outstanding contribution in the realm of arts, history, humanities, or information, library or archival science. The 2026 honoree is being recognized for her leadership in advancing history education, her service to Virginia's leading cultural institutions, and her contributions to preserving and promoting the Commonwealth's rich historical legacy.

“Carly Fiorina embodies the spirit of the Library of Virginia's Patron of Letters honor through her incredible commitment to preserving, interpreting and sharing the stories that define our Commonwealth and our nation,” said Malfourd “Bo” Trumbo, chair of the Library Board. “Her leadership has strengthened the institutions that safeguard our history while making it more accessible, inclusive and relevant to new generations. By championing historical understanding as the foundation of informed citizenship and civic engagement, she has advanced the Library's mission in profound ways.”

Fiorina is chair and CEO of The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, where she leads the nation's largest living history museum and works to ensure America's founding story is preserved, interpreted and shared with broad and diverse audiences. She has been a member of the foundation’s Board of Trustees since 2017 and has served as its chair since 2020. Fiorina is also the national honorary chair of the Virginia 250 Commission, helping to guide the Commonwealth's commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Previously, Fiorina served as chair and CEO of Hewlett-Packard, becoming the first woman to lead a Fortune 50 company. She is the founder and chair of the nonprofit Pathway to Promise, an organization that works with justice-involved youth so they can change their world. She also serves on the James Madison University Board of Visitors and is the author of three bestselling books on leadership.

The Library will present Fiorina with an honorary degree during the 29th Annual Virginia Literary Awards Celebration on Sept. 19, 2026. Tickets can be purchased at www.lvafoundation.org/tickets.

For more information about the Virginia Literary Awards, visit https://lvafoundation.org/literaryawards.

ABOUT THE VIRGINIA LITERARY AWARDS

Hosted by award-winning author Adriana Trigiani, the 29th Annual Virginia Literary Awards Celebration will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, with nominated authors, presenters and special guests. Dominion Energy is the presenting sponsor for this annual event, which attracts all who enjoy the written word and support literature. The festivities kick off on Friday, Sept. 18 with the Art in Literature: The Mary Lynn Kotz Award at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Tickets are available for purchase at www.lvafoundation.org/tickets. For sponsorships, please call 804-692-3592.

ABOUT THE LIBRARY OF VIRGINIA AND FOUNDATION

The Library of Virginia is the leading source of information on Virginia’s history, government and people. The Library’s collections, containing more than 134 million items, document and illustrate the lives of both famous Virginians and ordinary citizens. Our online resources draw nearly 2 million website visits per year, and our on-site records, exhibitions and events bring in thousands of visitors annually. The Library is located in downtown Richmond near Capitol Square at 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23219. Learn more at www.lva.virginia.gov.

The Library of Virginia Foundation supports the Library of Virginia and its mission by raising private financial support, managing its endowment, and helping to bring Virginia’s history and culture to life. Learn more at lvafoundation.org.