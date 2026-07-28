Hawaii Island Stem Cell Therapy and Regenerative Medicine Expands Regenerative Medicine Offerings

Applied Science For Regeneration… Service Above Self… Excellence In All We Do. Hawaii Island Stem Cell Therapy and Regenerative Medicine in Pahoa, Hawaii Dr. Christopher Lawinski, Founder of Hawaii Island Stem Cell Therapy and Regenerative Medicine.

Big Island-based practice is broadening its regenerative medicine options and expanding to reach more patients in Hawaii seeking non-surgical approaches.

The field of orthobiologics is undergoing a revolution.” — Dr. Christopher Lawinski, Hawaii Island Stem Cell Therapy

PAHOA, HI, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hawaii Island Stem Cell Therapy and Regenerative Medicine, led by Dr. Christopher Lawinski, is expanding its regenerative medicine offerings at its clinic locations in Pahoa, Kona and Maui. The expansion broadens the range of orthobiologic and cell-signaling options available to patients, building on the practice’s experience with ultrasound-guided injections as part of the Hawaii Whole Person Healing Collective.

Dr. Lawinski earned his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and completed his family medicine residency at the University of Hawaii on Oahu before opening his Pahoa practice in 2010. He performed his first orthobiologic injection in 2015, using platelets derived from a patient’s blood and material obtained from the patient’s adipose tissue, and for the past six years has used ultrasound guidance to place injections with what he describes as pinpoint precision.

“There's nothing quite as satisfying as seeing your needle point enter into the desired space,” he says of the craft, whether the target is a shoulder, hip, or knee joint, or smaller structures like a tendon sheath or nerve sheath.

Orthobiologic material, Dr. Lawinski explains, is “a material that has a biologic activity that stimulates the body's healing response.” The oldest form is autologous, meaning it comes from the patient's own body: platelets and stem cells drawn from blood or fat tissue and re-injected at the site of injury. That approach has the clearest regulatory standing, he notes, though patients may experience a period of increased inflammation and some added discomfort following the procedure.

The practice frames the expansion as part of a broader shift in orthopedic care. “The field of orthobiologics is undergoing a revolution,” Dr. Lawinski says, pointing to growing use of donor-derived material alongside the autologous options long used in the field. Unlike platelets or stem cells drawn from a patient's own body, donor-derived material is manufactured and available off the shelf, allowing the practice to offer it to patients without a separate collection procedure beforehand.

The practice's newest offerings include Regenerative Protein Array (RPA), an acellular, non-DNA regenerative product supplied by Genesis Regenerative.

Beyond orthobiologic injection, the practice offers ozone therapy, chelation therapy, nutritional IV therapy, peptide therapy, bioidentical hormone treatment, hyperbaric treatment, red laser therapy, and inhalational hydrogen therapy, reflecting Dr. Lawinski's broader focus on functional and integrative medicine.

The expansion comes as demand for non-surgical orthobiologic care continues to grow across the Hawaiian islands. Dr. Lawinski says the practice regularly hears from patients who want to avoid surgery but have already tried more conservative options, such as physical therapy and medication, without lasting relief.

Patients considering care begin with an initial consultation to discuss candidacy and care options, followed by a scheduled visit. Procedures at the practice are minimally invasive, and most patients are able to drive themselves home afterward.

For more information about the practice's expanded offerings or to schedule a consultation, visit Hawaii Island Stem Cell Therapy and Regenerative Medicine online.

About Dr. Christopher Lawinski

Dr. Christopher Lawinski, MD, is the founder of Hawaii Island Stem Cell Therapy and Regenerative Medicine in Pahoa, Hawaii, part of the Hawaii Whole Person Healing Collective. He earned his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and completed his family medicine residency at the University of Hawaii. He has practiced functional, integrative, and regenerative medicine since 2010.

https://stemcellhawaii.org

https://genesisregenerative.com/doctors/dr-christopher-lawinski/

About Genesis Regenerative

Genesis Regenerative develops non-DNA regenerative products, including Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). The company emphasizes product quality through third-party laboratory testing.

https://genesisregenerative.com

1 Quotations provided by Christopher Lawinski, MD, Founder of Hawaii Island Stem Cell Therapy and Regenerative Medicine.

Dr Christopher Lawinski - Pahoa, HI - Meet Your Genesis Clinician

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