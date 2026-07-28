Shugarman's Bath Named San Diego's Best for the Fifth Year in a Row

Shugarman's Bath named San Diego's Best in three 2026 Union-Tribune categories: Building Contractor, Local Construction Company, and Kitchen and Bath Remodeler.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Diego Union-Tribune readers voted for Shugarman’s Bath as San Diego’s Best for the fifth year in a row. The local tub and shower remodeler won in these three categories: Best Building Contractor, Best Local Construction Company, and Best Kitchen and Bath Remodeler.San Diego’s Best is a yearly poll conducted by the San Diego Union-Tribune. Readers and locals in the San Diego area nominate and vote for their favorite businesses in multiple categories. The winners are determined by public vote.Trust is hard to earn in the home improvement industry. The Consumer Federation of America's 2025 Consumer Agency Survey Report lists the professional services category, which includes home improvement contractors, as #3 in the most complaints nationwide. Winning San Diego’s Best for five years straight shows that Shugarman’s Bath has earned trust from consumers in an industry where homeowners often run into problems with contractors.Shugarman’s Bath points to several factors for a successful remodeling process:1. The design process is built around each homeowner’s needs.2. They communicate consistently with homeowners at every step of the process.3. They put in long-lasting, high-quality shower materials in the tub and shower area.4. Most tub and shower remodels are finished in 1-2 days.5. They use full-time, W-2 installers instead of subcontractors.“We don’t take winning San Diego’s Best for granted, especially after five years in a row,” said Chase Shugarman, President and co-owner of Shugarman’s Bath. “Too many homeowners have been let down by contractors in our industry. This award reaffirms that we’re doing right by our neighbors.”Homeowners who want a tub or shower remodel can schedule a free design consultation with Shugarman's Bath to get a guaranteed price before any work begins.About Shugarman's Bath:Shugarman's Bath is a family-owned tub and shower remodeling company in San Diego, California, founded by Jeff, Rick, Chase, and Casey Shugarman. The company has completed more than 6,500 installations and holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Shugarman's Bath has earned the Good Housekeeping Seal and a spot on the Qualified Remodeler Top 500. They complete most remodels in one to two days and back every project with a lifetime warranty on both materials and labor . Shugarman's Bath serves homeowners across San Diego and Orange Counties.Media Contact:Shugarman's Bath1154 Morena Blvd, San Diego, CA 92110(619) 332-2220

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