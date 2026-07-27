Maryland Announces Cybersecurity Funding Opportunities for Local Government

MDEM is opening applications for the Local Cybersecurity Support Fund to help strengthen cyber resilience across Maryland

HANOVER, Md. (July 27, 2026) — The Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) is announcing a funding opportunity through the Local Cybersecurity Support Fund (LCSF), a fund created by the State and managed by MDEM. The Fund aims to improve cyber security preparedness at the local government level to include local school systems, local school boards, and local health departments. The application period for the LCSF is open now, and applicants have until August 28 to apply.

This funding opportunity can be an important tool that local governments can use to bolster their cybersecurity defenses in an increasingly complex and evolving threat landscape.

For more information on the LCSF Application process, please visit the Cyber Preparedness Unit’s LSCF webpage or email [email protected].

###