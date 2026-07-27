Autauga County Residents: The Montgomery MPO Wants to Hear From You

Help Shape the Future of Transportation in Our Region

At first glance, you may wonder why information from the Montgomery Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is being shared on the Autauga County website.The answer is simple: portions of Autauga County are included within theMontgomery MPO planning area. This means transportation planning decisions made through this process can directly impact our residents, businesses, and the way we travel throughout the region.

Why Does This Matter for Autauga County?

The Montgomery MPO is responsible for developing the 2050 Long-RangeTransportation Plan (LRTP)—a federally required plan that establishes along-term vision for transportation investments throughout the region.

Although the organization is named the Montgomery MPO, its planning area extends beyond the City of Montgomery. It also includes adjacent municipalities,unincorporated areas within Montgomery County, and portions of Autauga and Elmore counties. Because portions of Autauga County are included in this planning area, the decisions made today can influence future transportation improvements that affect our community for years to come.

The plan will help guide future investments in:

· Roadways and intersections

· Safety improvements

· Walking and bicycling facilities

· Public transit

· Freight movement

· Regional connectivity and mobility

Why Your Voice Matters

Transportationis part of everyday life. Whether you're commuting to work, taking your children to school, visiting family, shopping locally, traveling fo rhealthcare, or enjoying a weekend getaway, reliable transportation connects our communities and supports our quality of life.

The 2050 Montgomery MPO Long-Range Transportation Plan will help guide investmentsthat improve safety, expand mobility options, strengthen regional connectivity,and support economic growth throughout our area for decades to come.

Your perspective matters. By sharing your feedback, you'll help ensure the transportation prioritiesidentified in this plan reflect the needs of Autauga County residents as well as our neighboring communities.

Share Your Feedback

We encourage all Autauga County residents who live, work, or travel throughout the region to participate.

Scan the QR code to learn more about the MPO 2050 Long-Range Transportation Plan and submit your comments.We need to hear from you!



