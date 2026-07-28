MicroAutomation and Sanas Break the 911 Language Barrier with AI, Real-Time Language Translation to Emergency Response

Language Assist gives dispatchers instant, natural-sounding communication with non-English speakers—no interpreter required

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When someone calls 9-1-1 in a language a dispatcher doesn't speak, the seconds that follow aren't just critical, they can be the difference between a life saved and a life lost. MicroAutomation , a leading provider of Next Generation 911 and contact center solutions, and Sanas, the real-time Speech AI platform trusted by many of the world’s largest and most regulated enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership to close that gap.Published 9-1-1 research indicates that when a caller speaks another language, it can take an average of approximately 2.5 minutes from call onset before the caller is connected to a live interpreter and able to conduct a functional three-way conversation. The same study found that even after reaching the interpretation-service operator, an additional average of 49 seconds was required to connect to the actual interpreter, creating a critical delay in protecting or rescuing lives or property.Through the integration, Sanas's real-time Language Translation is embedded directly into MicroAutomation's flagship Omni911 platform. The moment a non-English speaker dials 911, the system automatically detects the language, begins simultaneous bidirectional translation, and delivers a live, natural-sounding conversation to the dispatcher, with no interpreter queue and no delay at connection.Sanas operates as the real-time speech AI infrastructure layer for more than 200 enterprises across healthcare, telecommunications, financial services, travel, and retail processing millions of live voice interactions daily. What distinguishes the platform is what it doesn't do: Sanas doesn't replace voices. Rather than substituting a synthetic relay, Sanas preserves the speaker's own voice, tone, and emotional register—translated, but unmistakably human. In a 911 call, that means the dispatcher hears the caller's actual urgency."Language should never be the reason an emergency dispatcher can't help someone. Integrating Sanas into Omni911 means dispatchers can interact with callers immediately—no interpreter queue, nodelays when every second counts."— Suresh Gursahaney, CEO, MicroAutomation"Sanas was built on a simple conviction: every human voice deserves to be heard and understood. Speech AI can deliver efficiency in crisis, and by bringing it into 911 means the same infrastructure handling millions of enterprise conversations every day is now in the room when stakes are at their highest."— Sharath Keshava Narayana, CEO and Co-Founder, SanasThe combined Omni911 and Sanas platform delivers automatic language detection, simultaneous translation with minimal latency, real-time transcription for first responder handoffs, and natural-sounding audio that preserves the caller's emotional state—all within existing 911 workflows, with no new hardware required.About MicroAutomationMicroAutomation's team of experts provide next generation automation and efficiency for crucial communications. Our automated solutions are designed with users in mind — making communication experiences effortless for both our clients and their end customers. MicroAutomation leverages proven technologies and best practices to create and implement reliable and effective emergency response and enterprise contact center solutions for agencies and Fortune 500 companies throughout the world, including public safety 9-1-1 centers, healthcare, retail, hospitality, utilities, the Department of Defense, and other targeted industries. For more information, visit www.MicroAutomation.com About SanasSanas is a real-time Speech AI platform built to power global enterprise and communications platforms. Founded in 2021 in Palo Alto, California, Sanas enables speech to be understood clearly and naturally across languages, accents and environments. The technology provides real-time speech enhancement, accent transformation and language understanding that can be embedded directly into applications, platforms and communications infrastructure. Learn more at sanas.ai.

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