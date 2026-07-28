WellnessLiving Brings Enterprise-Grade AI to Fitness, Wellness, and Beauty Businesses With CAASI Chat and Phone Agents

CAASI Phone Agent answers calls, recommends classes, and books appointments 24/7 without staff intervention.

A fully agentic AI front desk that completes bookings, purchases, and calls 24/7, no extra staff required.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today's clients expect answers in seconds, not hours, and they expect to book the moment they decide. WellnessLiving, the fastest-growing all-in-one business management software for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industry, today announced the general availability of CAASI Chat Agent and CAASI Phone Agent: a fully agentic AI front desk that does not just answer questions but completes bookings, processes purchases, handles cancellations, and manages client inquiries 24/7, without staff involvement.

CAASI, short for Customer-Assisting Artificial Sales Intelligence, is built natively into WellnessLiving. It brings the kind of always-on client engagement that used to require an enterprise budget to independent gyms, studios, med spas, and wellness centers.

Industry research shows that 35 to 50 percent of fitness, wellness, and beauty bookings happen outside standard business hours. Every one of those moments is a client ready to act and a front desk that has gone home for the night. CAASI is there when a team cannot be.

An AI That Acts, Not Just Answers

CAASI is fully agentic, which means it does more than answer a question. It carries the request through to completion inside the same conversation.

Working from a business's live schedule and pricing, CAASI books a class for a client at 11 p.m., adds a client to the waitlist for a sold-out session, and shares a purchase link to complete a gift card, membership, or retail sale directly in the chat. It also retrieves account balances, answers billing questions, and manages cancellations, all without a staff member stepping in.

Because CAASI is trained on real fitness, wellness, and beauty conversations, it also handles nuanced questions and guides clients to the right next step:

"Which class should I start with?" CAASI outlines beginner-friendly options from the business's real schedule.

"How do I prepare for hot yoga?" CAASI offers a checklist of prep tips and a link to book the next hot yoga class.

"Can I book for 3 people?" CAASI checks current policies, answers and completes the booking.

"What's best for muscle recovery?" CAASI gives accurate recovery advice and recommends services like a stretch or massage session.

"Can I wear makeup after Botox?" CAASI provides post-procedure guidance and a definitive answer.

A Phone Line That Never Goes to Voicemail

CAASI Phone Agent extends the same intelligence to inbound calls. Up to 30 percent of calls to fitness and wellness businesses go unanswered, and each missed call is a booking a competitor may pick up first.

Phone Agent answers every call, responds by voice, books and cancels appointments, and transfers callers to a staff member when a human touch is needed. Every call is logged automatically in WellnessLiving's Communication Hub, giving owners a single view of every client interaction across chat and phone.

Phone Agent is a superset of Chat Agent. Customers who upgrade keep all chat functionality and add a complete voice channel on top, with no retraining required.

Trained on Your Business, Speaking in Your Voice

CAASI draws on each business's own live data: services, schedules, staff, pricing, memberships, and policies. Owners can extend what CAASI knows by uploading documents, adding URLs, and setting response preferences, so every answer reflects their brand rather than a generic script. Both Chat Agent and Phone Agent run on the same AI core and share the same training data, so nothing needs to be re-trained when a customer upgrades.

The Complete Lead-to-Member Engine

CAASI is designed to work in tandem with WellnessLiving's Marketing Suite, the platform's AI-powered marketing automation system. CAASI captures and qualifies leads around the clock, and Marketing Suite enrolls those leads into professionally written nurture automations that convert them into paying members. Together they form a complete lead-to-member engine, built into the platform businesses already use to run their operations.

What the Data Shows

In an analysis of more than 350,000 real CAASI conversations across fitness, wellness, and beauty businesses, 70 percent took place after hours, when front desks were closed and competitors were unavailable. Businesses running CAASI on their website have seen an average 32 percent increase in bookings.

"When people want customer service, they want it now, not tomorrow," said Shalen Curle, Owner of Let's Move Studio. "CAASI answers all of it instantly, whether someone's asking about parking, what to wear, which class to book or whether to bring a mat. It helps us deliver a five-star experience, and I love it."

"At a time when major brands are investing heavily in custom AI systems, independent business owners have been left behind," said Len Fridman, Co-Founder and CEO of WellnessLiving. "CAASI changes that. We built a world-class AI front desk that understands each business as deeply as its most experienced team member and made it accessible to every gym, studio, spa, and wellness center. This is more than a feature. It's a turning point in how service businesses engage their clients and scale their impact."

Availability

CAASI is available to all WellnessLiving customers, and by extension, their clients. With more than 20 million users worldwide across a dozen countries, CAASI's reach is growing every day.

To learn more, visit https://www.wellnessliving.com/features/caasi.

About WellnessLiving

WellnessLiving is the fastest-growing all-in-one business management software for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. Trusted by more than 7,500 businesses and 20 million users worldwide, the platform brings scheduling, payments, client management, marketing automation, advanced reporting, and AI-powered tools together in one place, giving business owners everything they need to scale their operations and grow their revenue. WellnessLiving is backed by M-One Capital and CIBC Innovation Banking. For more information, visit https://www.wellnessliving.com.

The AI Front Desk That Actually Closes: Meet CAASI (24/7 Agentic Web Chat & Phone Agent)

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