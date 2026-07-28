JERMAINE O’NEAL AND VICTORYROAD+ LAUNCH JOINT VENTURE TO BUILD FUTR5, A PREMIUM PREP SPORTS MEDIA BRAND

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former NBA All-Star Jermaine O’Neal and VICTORYROAD+ , the premium sports entertainment platform founded by award-winning filmmaker and media executive Mike Basone, today announced a joint venture to build and grow FUTR5, a premium prep sports media brand featuring the nation’s elite high school athletes and anchored by O’Neal’s nationally recognized Dynamic Prep program.The joint venture will launch co-owned FUTR5 social channels across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, along with a dedicated premium prep sports channel on VICTORYROAD+. Dynamic Prep will serve as the anchor program, with the brand expanding over time to feature other elite athletes, teams, programs, and stories from across prep sports.Dynamic Prep has established itself as one of the leading programs in prep basketball, attracting elite talent and building a national reputation for player development, education, competition, and preparation for the next level. With baseball planned for 2026-2027 school year, Dynamic Prep will serve as the foundation for a broader media brand built around the future of elite prep sports.The new FUTR5 media venture will give fans year-round access to premium prep sports content across social platforms and VICTORYROAD+, including:Live gamesPremium documentaries and original seriesBehind-the-scenes accessSocial-first series and real-time contentVICTORYROAD+ and its production division, VICTORYROAD Studios , will work alongside O’Neal and Dynamic Prep to oversee media strategy, production, programming, distribution, social growth, sponsorship, and monetization.“Dynamic Prep has always been about developing young men on and off the court and preparing them for the next level,” said Jermaine O’Neal, Founder of Dynamic Prep. “This partnership gives us the opportunity to tell those stories in a bigger way. Mike and the VICTORYROAD team understand sports, storytelling, and how to build media around athletes. Together, we can create something that starts with Dynamic Prep, but grows into a larger platform for elite prep athletics.”Through the joint venture, Dynamic Prep will gain the production, social distribution, platform, and monetization infrastructure to turn its foundation into a year-round media business, while helping establish FUTR5 as a broader destination for elite prep athletes and programs.“Our goal is to build a true 360-degree media model for prep sports,” said Mike Basone, Founder and CEO of VICTORYROAD Studios and VICTORYROAD+. “Social and short-form content will introduce fans to the athletes, teams, and stories shaping the next generation, while VICTORYROAD+ will give them a premium destination for live games, documentaries, behind-the-scenes access, and exclusive programming. It creates a clear path from discovery to membership and a deeper relationship between athletes and their fans.”The new FUTR5 prep sports channel will become part of VICTORYROAD+’s growing network of athlete-led, creator-driven, and sports-property channels. The platform is designed to give athletes, teams, leagues, creators, and sports brands dedicated destinations for premium programming, direct fan engagement, and long-term content ownership.About Dynamic PrepDynamic Prep is a nationally recognized prep athletics program founded by NBA legend Jermaine O’Neal.Anchored by its elite basketball program, Dynamic Prep is focused on developing student-athletes through high-level competition, education, mentorship, discipline, and preparation for success at the collegiate, professional, and personal levels. Dynamic Prep was named the 2024–25 MaxPreps National Champion, finished as the runner-up at the 2025 Chipotle Nationals, and captured the 2025–26 OTE Championship, further establishing the program among the nation’s elite. With expansion into baseball planned for 2026, Dynamic Prep is building toward a broader multi-sport future centered on athlete development, education, opportunity, and long-term success.About VICTORYROAD+ & VICTORYROAD StudiosVICTORYROAD Studios is an award-winning sports media company that develops, produces, and distributes premium sports content across streaming, social, and digital platforms. Founded by award-winning filmmaker and media executive Mike Basone, the company’s work includes Benedict Men, executive produced by Steph Curry; Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness, featuring the families of Dwyane Wade, Evander Holyfield, and Randall Cunningham; Strongman: The Brian Shaw Story, following 4x World’s Strongest Man Brian Shaw; and Rabid Fans, the Webby Award-winning digital animated series developed and executive produced in partnership with NBA legend Carmelo Anthony.VICTORYROAD+ is the company’s direct-to-consumer sports entertainment platform, giving athletes, teams, leagues, creators, and sports properties dedicated destinations for live events, premium documentaries, bonus content, and original series.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.