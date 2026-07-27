Apply for Wondr Health’s next series Aug. 17-30

Wondr Health’s next series starts on September 14th—apply between Aug. 17-30 to get started. Members can also choose their own start time at any point throughout the year.

Ever wonder what it would be like to lose weight and have more energy? Wondr™ is a skills-based digital weight-loss program offered by Healthy County—at no cost to you.



Wondr has helped hundreds of thousands of people in all stages of health lose weight, and feel their best mentally and physically, using practical, clinically proven health skills that become life skills.

Employees, spouses and covered dependents age 18 and over enrolled in the BCBSTX medical plan are eligible to apply to the program. Learn more at wondrhealth.com/HealthyCounty.



Also, check out these healthy resources from Wondr on dining out without derailing your goals, fresh corn summer salad and orange creamsicle pop recipes.

All fully insured groups have access to Wondr. Brazos and Hays Counties are the self-insured groups that have access to Wondr.



