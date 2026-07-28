Fieldwork Opens Mission Rock Taproom, Expanding Its Footprint in San Francisco

Fieldwork is now open is Mission Rock, with a new food menu, cocktails, and of course beer.

Mission Rock gave us the opportunity to create a space where we could expand our culinary program and create an experience that feels at home in one of San Francisco's most exciting new neighborhoods.” — Barry Braden, Fieldwork Co-Founder

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fieldwork Brewing Company is excited to announce the grand opening of its 10th location in San Francisco's Mission Rock neighborhood on Saturday, July 26. Located adjacent to Fieldwork's popular China Basin Park Beer Garden , the new 3,750-square-foot space marks the company's most ambitious hospitality concept to date.Designed to complement the energy of Mission Rock and Oracle Park, the new location features a full-service kitchen with an entirely new menu, Fieldwork's first-ever cocktail program, its award-winning lineup of fresh craft beers, and multiple televisions throughout the space, making it an ideal destination for everything from Giants games and other Bay Area sports to family dinners and weekend gatherings.The opening builds on the overwhelming success of Fieldwork's seasonal China Basin Park Beer Garden, which quickly became one of San Francisco's busiest outdoor beer destinations after opening in 2025. Together, the two adjacent venues create a seamless indoor-outdoor experience, giving guests the flexibility to enjoy the waterfront year-round."The response to our China Basin Park Beer Garden has exceeded every expectation," said Barry Braden, Co-Founder of Fieldwork Brewing Company. "Mission Rock gave us the opportunity to create a space where we could expand our culinary program and create an experience that feels at home in one of San Francisco's most exciting new neighborhoods."While Fieldwork has become known throughout Northern California for its rotating selection of award-winning beers and non-alcoholic beverages, the Mission Rock location represents a significant evolution for the company. The new kitchen moves beyond the brewery's existing food offerings with a menu developed specifically for the space, while the cocktail program introduces a carefully curated selection of classic and contemporary drinks that complement both the food and beer.Situated adjacent to Oracle Park, Mission Rock has rapidly emerged as one of the city's premier destinations for dining, recreation, and entertainment. With the addition of its new taproom, Fieldwork further strengthens its commitment to creating welcoming gathering spaces centered around exceptional food, drinks, and hospitality.The Mission Rock location officially opens to the public on Monday, July 26.Location, Hours & ContactFieldwork - Mission Rock300 Toni Stone Xing, Suite B, San Francisco, CA 94158Tel: 415-400-5000Hours:Mon - Thu: 12pm - 9pmFri: 12pm - 10pmSat: 11am - 10pmSun: 11am - 9pmFor more information on the Mission Rock location and all things Fieldwork, visit drinkfieldwork.com , and follow Fieldwork on Instagram @drinkfieldwork

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