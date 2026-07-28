New Scoping Review Highlights the Crucial Role of Sodium Hypochlorite in Skin Health

CLn Skin Care

Comprehensive Analysis of 225 Studies Reinforces Clinical Value of NaOCl in Wound Care, Eczema, and Inflammatory Skin Conditions

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CLn Skin Care highlights the publication of a major new scoping review in the American Journal of Clinical Dermatology examining the evolving role of dilute sodium hypochlorite (NaOCl) in dermatology. The peer-reviewed review, accepted November 18, 2025, analyzed 225 studies published between 1915 and 2024 and provides one of the most comprehensive overviews to date of NaOCl's clinical applications in skin care.The review identified four primary clinical domains in which NaOCl demonstrates relevance: antimicrobial applications, wound care, eczematous skin disease, and non-eczematous inflammatory skin conditions.The authors concluded that the current literature provides broad evidence supporting NaOCl's antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and wound-healing activities, while also emphasizing the need for standardized concentrations and additional randomized controlled trials to further define optimal clinical use.Expanding Scientific UnderstandingDilute sodium hypochlorite (NaOCl) is historically recognized as the antiseptic component of bleach and widely used in wound care. NaOCl has increasingly been studied for its broader dermatologic benefits over the last 3 decades. The review notes its activity against organisms such as Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and emerging evidence supporting anti-inflammatory effects in inflammatory skin disorders.The publication also discusses mechanistic insights, including NaOCl's ability to modulate inflammatory signaling pathways and support skin healing processes.Inclusion of Patented NaOCl Wash FormulationsImportantly, the review acknowledges the use of a patented NaOCl formulated cleanser line (CLn; TopMD Skin Care, Dallas, Texas) in clinical practice, including studies included in the review. This inclusion underscores the growing integration of NaOCl formulations into dermatologic practice."As both a physician and founder, I am encouraged by the growing scientific evidence supporting sodium hypochlorite and hypochlorous technologies in skin care," said Dr. Azam Anwar, Founder and CEO of CLn Skin Care. "This review reinforces their potential role in supporting skin health. Our goal has always been to develop cleansers that are effective, safe, gentle on the skin barrier, and practical for everyday use."Looking AheadWhile the review highlights strong supporting evidence, the authors call for greater standardization in formulation and dosing protocols to further optimize safety and efficacy in clinical practice.As dermatology continues to evolve toward targeted and biologic therapies, this publication emphasizes the continued relevance of foundational, evidence-based cleansing strategies that support both microbial balance and inflammatory control.About CLn Skin CareFounded by physicians, CLn Skin Care develops dermatologist-recommended cleansing solutions formulated to support compromised and normal skin. CLn products are designed to cleanse effectively while maintaining skin barrier integrity and are trusted by over 10,000 dermatologists and healthcare providers nationwide.For more information, visit www.clnwash.com

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