One of the World's Most Advanced Humanoid Robots Comes to Grand Rapids, Michigan

ATOM Humanoid Robot

Advanced Manufacturing Expo to Showcase Rare U.S. Appearance of Dobot's ATOM Alongside the Latest in AI, Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week, Michigan will become the center of the manufacturing technology world as the Advanced Manufacturing Expo (AME) welcomes ATOM, Dobot 's next-generation humanoid robot, for only its second public appearance in the United States.The Advanced Manufacturing Expo, taking place July 29th and 30th at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, will bring together thousands of manufacturers, engineers, technology leaders and innovators to experience the latest advancements in robotics, artificial intelligence, automation, metalworking, CNC machining and advanced manufacturing.For television stations, digital newsrooms, photographers and content creators, AME offers exceptional visual storytelling opportunities—from autonomous mobile robots and collaborative robotics to AI-powered manufacturing technologies, live CNC machining demonstrations, industrial metalworking equipment, and cutting-edge automation systems that are shaping the future of American industry.Whether it's a humanoid robot interacting with attendees, sparks flying from live machining demonstrations, autonomous robots navigating the show floor, or executives discussing the future of Michigan manufacturing, AME offers compelling stories and visuals around every corner."Manufacturing is so much more than what most people think," said Joe Teague, Owner of the Advanced Manufacturing Expo. "This is where science fiction meets the factory floor. Humanoid robots, autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, and advanced machining technologies are no longer concepts of the future—they're working today. We want the public to see firsthand how Michigan continues to lead manufacturing innovation."One of the show's biggest attractions will be ATOM, Dobot's groundbreaking humanoid robot, making only its second public appearance in the United States.Media will have the opportunity to capture exclusive footage of the robot in action while also exploring more than 200 exhibiting companies showcasing technologies that are transforming manufacturing across North America.AME is Michigan's largest independent manufacturing trade show, attracting over 4,000 attendees from more than 1,100 manufacturing companies. The event highlights the technologies and innovations helping strengthen American manufacturing while showcasing why Michigan remains one of the nation's manufacturing leaders.In addition to the hands-on technology demonstrations, attendees and members of the media will have access to The State of Manufacturing, Michigan, one of the event's featured keynote sessions on Thursday the 30th.Moderated by nationally recognized manufacturing influencer Jake Hall, The Manufacturing Millennial, the panel brings together manufacturing executives from Pridgeon and Clay, engineering leaders Phina and Siemens, and economist Dr. Paul Isely of Grand Valley State University for a candid discussion on the current state and future of manufacturing in Michigan. The conversation will explore economic trends, automation, artificial intelligence, workforce challenges, reshoring, global competitiveness, and the technologies driving the next generation of manufacturing.The event also features keynote presentations from industry leaders and educational sessions covering automation, robotics, Industry 4.0, AI, metalworking, safety, and manufacturing best practices.Members of the media are invited to attend both days of the event. Interview opportunities with exhibitors, keynote speakers, robotics experts, manufacturing executives, economists, and event organizers can be arranged in advance.Whether covering technology, business, artificial intelligence, robotics, workforce development, economic trends, advanced manufacturing, or Michigan industry, AME offers compelling stories and dynamic visuals unlike any other manufacturing event in the Midwest.Event Details:Advanced Manufacturing Expo (AME)July 29 & 30, 2026DeVos PlaceGrand Rapids, MichiganMedia credentials are complimentary.For interview requests or to arrange on-site coverage, please contact:Joe TeagueOwner, Advanced Manufacturing Expo616-299-7610Joe@advancedmanufacturingexpo.comAbout the Advanced Manufacturing ExpoThe Advanced Manufacturing Expo (AME) is Michigan's largest independent manufacturing trade show, bringing together manufacturers, engineers, suppliers and technology leaders to explore the latest advancements in automation, robotics, artificial intelligence, metalworking, CNC machining, Industry 4.0, safety and industrial innovation. Held annually in Grand Rapids, AME provides manufacturers with hands-on demonstrations, educational programming, keynote presentations, and opportunities to connect with the companies shaping the future of manufacturing.

AME 2026 Highlight Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.