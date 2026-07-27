RallyMates Introduces Patent-Pending Inflatable Fan Drum for Stadiums, Sports Sponsors and Live Events

Aaliyah showcases the new RallyMates inflatable fan drum, designed for stadiums, sponsor activations, fan zones and live events.

The customizable crowd-engagement drum is designed for stadium giveaways, sponsor activations, student sections, fan zones, festivals and live-event audiences.

Rally-Mates was created to give fans a simple, portable way to make more noise, show more spirit and become part of the action at every game and live event.” — Travis Collins, Founder of RallyMates

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RallyMates today announced the official launch of its patent-pending inflatable fan drum , a customizable crowd-engagement product created to help sports teams, sponsors, colleges, venues and live-event organizations transform individual spectators into one coordinated crowd experience.Designed to be worn, carried and played by hand, RallyMates combines the energy of a traditional rally drum with the portability and large branding surface of a custom inflatable product.The lightweight drum is approximately 22 inches by 18 inches by 3 inches, collapses for transportation and storage, and includes a wearable plastic strap. No drumsticks or loose accessories are required.“RallyMates was created to give fans something they don’t simply receive—they actually use together,” said RallyMates founder Travis Collins. “When thousands of people are playing the same product at the same time, it becomes more than a giveaway. It becomes part of the atmosphere, the entertainment and the identity of the event.”Built for Large-Scale Fan EngagementRallyMates can be fully customized with team artwork, sponsor branding, event messaging, campaign graphics and approved licensed properties.The product is designed for a variety of high-volume programs, including:Stadium and arena giveawaysSponsor and brand activationsCollege and high-school student sectionsPregame fan zones and watch partiesFestivals, concerts and live entertainmentPlayoff, rivalry and championship eventsPromotional-product distributor programsLicensed sports and entertainment merchandiseBecause RallyMates can be carried, worn, displayed and played throughout an event, the product provides brand visibility from the moment fans enter a venue through the final whistle—and beyond.Custom programs begin at 5,000 units per design, with samples available to qualified teams, distributors, sponsors, agencies and event partners.From Physical Product to Digital Fan ExperienceRallyMates can also incorporate QR codes and other interactive elements into the product artwork, allowing the inflatable drum to serve as an entry point into a larger digital fan experience.Depending on the program, fans may be directed to team content, sponsor offers, contests, rewards, merchandise, social campaigns, augmented-reality experiences or event-specific digital portals.This combination allows teams and sponsors to connect a physical crowd-activation product with measurable digital participation.“Our vision is bigger than creating noise,” Collins said. “RallyMates gives organizations a physical product that can energize the crowd while also creating opportunities for sponsor engagement, digital interaction and continued communication with fans.”Built on Licensed Product ExperienceRallyMates builds upon Collins’ previous experience developing and marketing licensed fan and entertainment products.Earlier projects included StashDrum, an arena novelty product licensed through AEG and sold through TEAM LA stores for Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Kings events.Collins later developed Kids Jammers, a children’s musical product line featuring licensed Nickelodeon and Paramount properties, including SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Blue’s Clues and JoJo Siwa. The products were sold through major retailers, including Walmart and Target.An Arsenal Football Club–licensed version was also developed for distribution through Fanatics before the program was affected by disruptions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.RallyMates represents the next evolution of that experience, with a greater focus on high-volume crowd participation, sponsor visibility, custom programs and interactive fan engagement.Distributor and Partnership Inquiries Now OpenRallyMates is now accepting inquiries from:Professional sports teams and leaguesColleges, universities and school athletic programsPromotional-product distributorsSponsorship and brand-activation agenciesArenas, stadiums and live-event venuesFestivals and entertainment organizationsLicensing and merchandise partnersQualified organizations may request samples, custom program information and confidential distributor pricing through the RallyMates website.To view the official RallyMates launch video or request additional information, visit www.rally-mates.com About RallyMatesRallyMates is a patent-pending inflatable fan-engagement product created for sports teams, sponsors, colleges, stadiums, festivals and live-event organizations. Lightweight, wearable, collapsible and fully customizable, RallyMates helps organizations turn individual spectators into one coordinated visual and sound experience.RallyMates: The Sound of the Games.Media and Business ContactTravis CollinsFounder, RallyMatesEmail: info@rally-mates.comWebsite: www.rally-mates.com

RallyMates — The Sound of the Games | Official Launch Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.