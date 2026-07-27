Scott G. Hoy of Hoy Law Earns 11th Consecutive Super Lawyers Selection

Scott Hoy Super Lawyers 2026

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott G. Hoy, owner of Hoy Law in Sioux Falls, has been selected to Super Lawyers for 2026, marking his eleventh consecutive year on the list. Hoy has been recognized every year since 2016 for his work in personal injury and insurance coverage litigation across South Dakota.

Super Lawyers selects attorneys through a process that combines peer nominations, independent research, and evaluation of professional achievement. Only a small percentage of attorneys in each state are chosen in a given year, and sustained recognition over more than a decade reflects a consistent standing among peers and opposing counsel.

A lifelong resident of Sioux Falls, Hoy has spent nearly four decades in practice. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of South Dakota in 1981 and his Juris Doctor from the University of South Dakota School of Law in 1984, the same year he was admitted to the State Bar of South Dakota. He is also admitted before the U.S. District Court for the District of South Dakota and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

Hoy represents injured clients in Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Yankton, Watertown, and Brookings in a broad range of matters, including motor vehicle accidents, trucking collisions, products liability, premises liability, wrongful death, and workers' compensation. He is also known for his work in insurance bad faith cases, where he holds insurers accountable for failing to honor their obligations to policyholders. Over his career, he has tried cases in both state and federal court and built substantial appellate experience before the South Dakota Supreme Court and the Eighth Circuit.

Between 2008 and 2010, Hoy completed extensive training at the Trial Lawyers College, the program founded by nationally recognized trial lawyer Gerry Spence. That training is one of several distinctions that mark his career. He has been admitted to The National Trial Lawyers' Top 100 Trial Lawyers, an invitation-only honor, and recognized by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel among the nation's top one percent. U.S. News & World Report has named his firm among the country's best litigation firms for personal injury.

Hoy is an active member of the legal community. His affiliations include the American Bar Association, the State Bar of South Dakota, the Second Judicial Bar Association, the South Dakota Trial Lawyers Association, the Trial Lawyers College, the American Association for Justice, the Insurance Bad Faith Trial Lawyers Association, and the Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys.

Hoy Law handles personal injury and insurance coverage matters for clients throughout South Dakota. The firm is located at 4900 S. Minnesota Avenue, Suite 200, in Sioux Falls.

To discuss a potential case, contact Hoy Law at 605-865-7243 or visit hoylaw.com.

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