TABC to discontinue PortPass, tax collection at Galveston Seaport on Aug. 11, 2026

Effective Aug. 11, TABC will discontinue PortPass and no longer require cruise passengers traveling through the Galveston Seaport to pay taxes on alcohol and cigarettes.

Travelers are still required to pay taxes on alcohol and cigarettes brought into Texas through any of the 28 Texas-Mexico border crossings monitored by TABC. Once the traveler confirms they’re importing alcohol or cigarettes to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, they are directed to TABC to pay the required fees and enter the state.

See the rules, restrictions and fees and our Texas Ports of Entry page.

Most TABC ports of entry accept cash or credit card payment, but you can confirm your preferred method by viewing our Ports of Entry Locations.

For questions, please email poe@tabc.texas.gov.