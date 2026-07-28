New Book 'G.A.L.E. Force' Shows Dealmakers How to Turn Culture Into Competitive Advantage in Modern M&A

“G.A.L.E. Force: Navigating Strategy, Culture, and Value Creation in Modern M&A,” by J. Michael Coffey, published by Entrepreneur Books and distributed by Simon & Schuster, is now available. Entrepreneur Books, publisher of “G.A.L.E. Force: Navigating Strategy, Culture, and Value Creation in Modern M&A.” by J. Michael Coffey. J. Michael Coffey, author of “G.A.L.E. Force: Navigating Strategy, Culture, and Value Creation in Modern M&A.”

J. Michael Coffey’s “G.A.L.E. Force” shows M&A leaders how to align global strategy with local culture to create lasting value.

The more globalized and interconnected the world becomes, the more localized and disconnected it also becomes.” — J. Michael Coffey, author of “G.A.L.E. Force"

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global M&A operator, executive and strategist J. Michael Coffey offers a practical new playbook for leaders navigating cross-border growth in his new book, “ G.A.L.E. Force : Navigating Strategy, Culture, and Value Creation in Modern M&A.” Published by Entrepreneur Books and distributed by Simon & Schuster, the book is now available through major book retailers nationwide.In “G.A.L.E. Force,” Coffey draws on more than 30 years of experience leading growth, integration and cultural alignment across industrial markets to show CEOs, operators, private equity professionals and business owners how to turn deals into lasting value. The book is rooted in Coffey’s firsthand experience scaling H-E Parts International across seven countries and 14 acquisitions (sold in 2016 to Hitachi Construction Machinery: $240 million) and proven as CEO of Manitex International, a turnaround that saw a 38% increase in top-line growth and a 400% improvement in EBITDA before its $240 million sale to Hitachi Construction Machinery.Most acquisitions fail to deliver lasting value not because of the deal itself, Coffey argues, but because of what happens after the close. In an increasingly multicultural business environment, financial modeling, operational discipline and strategic fit are no longer enough. Leaders must understand how to align global ambition with local execution — the core of Coffey’s G.A.L.E. Force framework.“The more globalized and interconnected the world becomes, the more localized and disconnected it also becomes,” Coffey writes.Through stories from Chile, Australia, North America and other industrial markets, “G.A.L.E. Force” shows how companies can lead multicultural teams, preserve local trust, avoid costly integration mistakes and build platforms that endure. Coffey makes the case that culture is not a soft consideration in M&A; it is one of the most decisive forces in whether an acquisition creates or destroys value.The book introduces readers to Coffey’s Global Aim, Local Execution approach, which balances the discipline of a shared strategic vision with the flexibility local teams need to serve customers, navigate regulations and respond to market realities. Coffey developed and tested the framework while helping H-E Parts become a leading independent provider of aftermarket parts, components and remanufacturing services for the mining, construction and energy industries.In “G.A.L.E. Force,” Coffey also examines the leadership demands of post-merger integration, platform strategy, culture alignment and value creation. Chapters include “The Curious Paradox of Global Connectivity,” “M&A Strategy in a Multicultural Age,” “Perfecting the M&A Buildup,” “Weighting Culture to Your Strategic Advantage,” “The Soft Art of Leading Hard Things” and “Aligning Cultures Before and After the Close.”More than an M&A manual, “G.A.L.E. Force” is a leadership book for a world in which global scale and local culture must work together. Coffey challenges leaders to move beyond centrally controlled business models and instead build nested cultures — local teams that remain rooted in their markets while aligned to a shared global purpose.Blending real-world deal experience, practical frameworks and lessons from heavy industry, “G.A.L.E. Force” gives dealmakers, operators and executives the clarity and tools to turn cultural complexity into global momentum.J. Michael Coffey is a global executive and M&A strategist with more than 30 years of experience leading growth, integration and cultural alignment across industrial markets. He served as CEO of H-E Parts International and Manitex International, guiding more than 38 acquisitions across four continents. Coffey specializes in post-merger integration, leadership development and platform strategy, with a focus on helping companies scale through local execution. He holds an MBA from Emory University and a BS from Nyack College and lives in Atlanta.Through Resurgence Advisory, Coffey helps lower-middle-market industrial businesses improve value in buying, selling and integrating companies. His work focuses on M&A advisory, post-merger integration, strategy and business analytics. To learn more, visit jmichaelcoffey.com.Entrepreneur Books is an imprint of Advantage—The Authority Company, launched in collaboration with Entrepreneur Media. Entrepreneur Books empowers business leaders, innovators, and visionaries to share their expertise and amplify their voices through expertly crafted business books. Entrepreneur Books authors can effectively build authority within their industries and reach global audiences through trusted platforms like Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, and beyond.

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