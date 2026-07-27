Public Safety Chair Kettle’s statement following Sunday’s mass shooting at Seattle Center

Today Councilmember Bob Kettle (District 7), chair of the City Council’s Public Safety Committee, released the following statement after gun violence at Seattle Center claimed the lives of three people during the Bite of Seattle annual food festival.

“Last night’s shooting at the Seattle Center was a profound tragedy, and my thoughts are with the victims, their families, and loved ones. In the face of this tragedy, we must fully commit to a comprehensive approach to strengthening public safety across our city. I’ll continue to prioritize and drive this critical work within the Public Safety Committee, and I strongly urge the Wilson administration to partner in this effort. Only by working together can we build a safer Seattle.”

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