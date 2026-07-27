Councilmember Rivera calls on Mayor Wilson to partner on national gun violence reduction strategy after tragic mass shooting  

Today Councilmember Maritza Rivera (District 4), released this statement after attending Mayor Wilson’s press conference about Sunday’s mass shooting at the Seattle Center and two other major shooting incidents on Aurora Avenue and Capitol Hill over the weekend.

“First, I want to offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives on Sunday, and to everyone who went to the Seattle Center for what was supposed to be a fun event that turned into a terrifying and tragic day. This shouldn’t happen in our city.

“This type of senseless gun violence is why I feel so strongly that the City of Seattle needs to take more aggressive action and partner with the National Network for Safe Communities (NNSC), at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. The NNSC offers a proven, collaborative approach to reducing gun violence in major cities, like Seattle.

Just a few weeks ago I hosted and championed a gun violence symposium which was attended by Mayor Wilson, Deputy Mayor Brian Surratt, Police Chief Shon Barnes, City Attorney Erika Evans, Prosecutor Leesa Manion, and more than 100 representatives from the county, the city and community groups. This is why I believe the time is right to fully adopt this approach and avoid half-measures.

“The mayor is fully aware of my efforts. I have reached out to her to partner on this work and she has been non-committal. My intent is to put funding for this in the budget, so we have dedicated resources to work with this group that has used evidence-based strategies to significantly reduce gun violence in cities like Boston, Baltimore and Philadelphia – up to 60%. I also strongly urge the community to contact the mayor and voice their support for adopting this strategic approach.

“We have the chance to collaborate with an organization that delivers proven results nationwide. Why aren’t we acting? Lives continue to be at stake.”

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