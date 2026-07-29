Healthier Generation Appoints Traci Causey as Chief Executive Officer

Traci Causey, PhD, MBA, MCHES®

Former CPO brings deep public health and leadership experience to guide non-profit’s next chapter.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading national children’s health nonprofit Alliance for a Healthier Generation today announced the appointment of Traci Causey, PhD, MBA, MCHESas Chief Executive Officer.Causey, who previously served as Healthier Generation’s Chief Program Officer and Interim CEO, assumes the role following the retirement of long-time CEO Kathy Higgins, whose seven years of leadership strengthened the organization’s national reach and expanded support for schools.A respected public health leader with more than 20 years of experience spanning nutrition, public health, school health, and nonprofit leadership, Causey brings a longstanding commitment to advancing health equity to the role. Throughout her tenure at Healthier Generation, she has overseen the organization’s programs and strategic direction. Prior to joining Healthier Generation, she held leadership roles across public health agencies, school systems, and nonprofit organizations, including managing Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) programs in Texas. Her work has consistently focused on addressing the social determinants of health and creating conditions that help young people thrive.Causey holds a Bachelor of Science in Dietetics from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a Master of Science in Food Systems Administration, a Master of Business Administration, and a PhD in Health Studies from Texas Woman’s University. She is also a School Nutrition Specialist and Master Certified Health Education Specialist.“Traci is an exceptional leader whose experience, vision, and unwavering commitment to children’s health make her uniquely qualified to guide Healthier Generation into its next chapter,” said Mary Ann Bauman, MD, Chair of the Healthier Generation Board of Directors. “Having served as both Chief Program Officer and Interim CEO, she has demonstrated a deep understanding of our mission, our partners, and the evolving needs of schools and communities. The Board has every confidence in Traci’s ability to build on our strong foundation and expand our impact for children nationwide.”As CEO, Causey will lead Healthier Generation’s efforts to strengthen healthy school environments, bridge school and public health systems, and advance solutions that improve health outcomes for young people across the country.“It is an honor to serve as Chief Executive Officer of Healthier Generation and to lead an organization that has spent more than two decades helping children, families, schools, and communities thrive,” said Causey. “At a time when communities are facing increasingly complex health challenges, our mission has never been more important. Building on our strong legacy, we will continue to work alongside our partners to create healthier environments, embrace innovative approaches, and advance lasting change so that every young person has the opportunity to live their healthiest life.”To learn more about Traci Causey, read her biography on the Healthier Generation website.About Alliance for a Healthier GenerationAlliance for a Healthier Generation is a leading national nonprofit dedicated to advancing equitable whole child health by creating healthier school environments. Since 2005, we’ve partnered with over 58,000 school communities across all 50 states, reaching more than 31.5 million young people. Learn more and join the movement at HealthierGeneration.org , and follow us on LinkedIn

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