D&Y Integrated Psychiatry Expands Adult ADHD Evaluation Services Across California

Sometimes better focus isn't about trying harder—it's about understanding what's getting in the way. Taking the first step toward clarity can make everyday life feel more manageable. Quality mental health care should fit into your life—not the other way around. Secure virtual appointments make it easier to access compassionate psychiatric support wherever you are in California. Small, consistent steps can lead to meaningful change. With the right support and a personalized treatment plan, it's possible to build focus, confidence, and a healthier future.

Monrovia-Based Telepsychiatry Practice Provides Evidence-Based ADHD Assessments and Medication Management for Adults Throughout California

Our goal is to get the diagnosis right, explain what's happening clearly, and create a treatment plan that actually makes sense.” — Denis Grigorov, PMHNP-BC, founder of D&Y Integrated Psychiatry

MONROVIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- D&Y Integrated Psychiatry, a California-based telepsychiatry practice founded by Denis Grigorov, PMHNP-BC, is expanding awareness of its comprehensive Adult ADHD Evaluation and Management services for adults seeking diagnostic clarification and structured treatment plans throughout California.Serving patients virtually across California, D&Y Integrated Psychiatry provides evidence-based psychiatric care focused on helping adults better understand symptoms that may be impacting work performance, relationships, daily functioning, and overall quality of life. The practice specializes in thorough psychiatric evaluations, medication management, anxiety treatment, depression treatment, PTSD support, and adult ADHD assessments delivered through a secure telehealth platform.Many adults seeking ADHD evaluation in California have spent years struggling with focus, organization, procrastination, impulsivity, or burnout without understanding the underlying cause. D&Y Integrated Psychiatry was established to provide a more thoughtful and structured approach to psychiatric care."Many patients come to us after years of feeling misunderstood or receiving incomplete answers," said Denis Grigorov, PMHNP-BC, Founder of D&Y Integrated Psychiatry. "Our goal is to get the diagnosis right, explain what's happening clearly, and create a treatment plan that actually makes sense. Patients deserve to leave their appointments understanding both their diagnosis and their options."Comprehensive Adult ADHD Evaluation in California Unlike quick screening approaches, D&Y Integrated Psychiatry utilizes a structured evaluation process designed to clarify whether ADHD is present and identify any overlapping conditions that may be contributing to symptoms.The practice's Adult ADHD Evaluation services include:- Comprehensive psychiatric assessment- Review of symptom history and functional impact- Differential diagnosis evaluation- Assessment of co-occurring anxiety, depression, and mood symptoms- Personalized treatment recommendations- Ongoing medication management when clinically appropriateThis approach helps support careful diagnostic assessment and individualized care rather than symptom-focused treatment alone.For adults who have been wondering whether their focus challenges could be related to ADHD, D&Y Integrated Psychiatry also offers a free online self-assessment quiz. The "Could Your Focus Struggles Actually Be Adult ADHD?" quiz provides an educational starting point to help individuals recognize common signs of adult ADHD before scheduling a comprehensive psychiatric evaluation. Take the quiz at: https://dyintegratedpsychiatry.com/could-your-focus-struggles-actually-be-adult-adhd/ Evidence-Based Telepsychiatry for Working ProfessionalsD&Y Integrated Psychiatry serves adults throughout California, including healthcare professionals, educators, business leaders, veterans, first responders, and other high-performing individuals experiencing mental health challenges that affect daily functioning.Through secure telehealth psychiatry services, patients can access psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and follow-up care from anywhere in California.The practice emphasizes thoughtful medication management, conservative prescribing practices, and collaborative treatment planning. Patients are actively involved in understanding treatment recommendations and the reasoning behind clinical decisions."We believe psychiatric care should be collaborative," Grigorov said. "Patients should understand what we're treating, why a recommendation is being made, and how the plan is expected to help them function better in real life."Conditions Commonly Evaluated and TreatedD&Y Integrated Psychiatry provides psychiatric care for adults experiencing:• ADHD• Anxiety disorders• Depression• PTSD and trauma-related concerns• Mood disorders• Panic attacks• Sleep-related concerns• Stress and burnout• OCD• Life transitions and adjustment difficultiesThe practice also offers specialized understanding of the unique challenges faced by military veterans, first responders, educators, healthcare workers, and other professionals working in high-stress environments.Accessible Psychiatric Care Across CaliforniaAs a fully telehealth-based psychiatric practice, D&Y Integrated Psychiatry helps remove common barriers to mental health care by offering convenient virtual appointments throughout California.The practice accepts many major insurance plans and provides services in English, Russian, and Ukrainian. Insurance participation and individual coverage may vary and should be verified before scheduling. Individuals interested in scheduling an appointment or learning more about available services can contact D&Y Integrated Psychiatry at (323) 483-6800. Insurance participation and individual coverage may vary and should be verified before scheduling.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.