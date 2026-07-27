The National Quilt Museum Presents Paula Nadelstern: Master of Symmetry

An exploration of symmetry, color and pattern by one of the world's leading quilt artists. Demonstrates the endless possibilities of meticulously engineered kaleidoscopic design. Quilter Paula Nadelstern

Internationally acclaimed quilt artist brings groundbreaking exhibition and exclusive workshop to The National Quilt Museum

I've got to trust in symmetry, rely on detail, commit both random and staged acts of color and understand that the whole will always be greater than the sum of its parts.” — Paula Nadelstern

PADUCAH , KY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Quilt Museum is proud to present Paula Nadelstern: Master of Symmetry, a major exhibition celebrating one of the world's most influential contemporary quilt artists. On view July 31 through December 30, 2026, the exhibition showcases Nadelstern's extraordinary quilts, internationally recognized for their dazzling complexity, vibrant color, and breathtaking kaleidoscopic symmetry.For nearly four decades, Paula Nadelstern has transformed the art of quilting through designs inspired by the mesmerizing reflections of the kaleidoscope. Her quilts explore the intersection of geometry, color, rhythm, and movement, challenging traditional notions of quilt design while demonstrating that quilts are among today's most sophisticated forms of contemporary art."I've got to trust in symmetry, rely on detail, commit both random and staged acts of color and understand that the whole will always be greater than the sum of its parts."— Paula NadelsternNadelstern's remarkable career has earned her international acclaim. Her quilt, Kaleidoscopic XVI: More is More, was selected for The Twentieth Century's 100 Best American Quilts, and in 2009 she became the first contemporary quilt artist to receive a solo exhibition at the American Folk Art Museum in New York. Her quilts have also been featured in solo exhibitions at the International Quilt Museum, the New England Quilt Museum, the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts, and museums and galleries throughout Germany and Japan.A recipient of fellowships from the New York Foundation for the Arts and The Bronx Council on the Arts, Nadelstern is also the author of numerous influential books on quilt design and the creator of more than thirty fabric collections for Benartex, inspiring quilters and artists around the world."Paula Nadelstern has fundamentally changed the way we think about symmetry, color, and design in contemporary quilt art," said Rachael Baar, Curator of The National Quilt Museum. "Her extraordinary ability to transform complex geometry into breathtaking works of art has inspired generations of quilters around the world. Master of Symmetry gives visitors the opportunity to experience these remarkable quilts up close while gaining a deeper appreciation for the artistry, innovation, and technical mastery that define Paula's work."Learn from a MasterAs part of the exhibition, The National Quilt Museum will host The Full Kaleidoscope: Sixty Thirty Plus Sunstar© , an exclusive three-day workshop taught by Paula Nadelstern.October 1–3, 2026Designed for intermediate and advanced quilters eager to expand both their technical skills and artistic vision, the workshop explores Nadelstern's signature machine-piecing techniques, fabric selection, color relationships, and the principles of kaleidoscopic symmetry. Participants will gain firsthand insight into the creative process behind one of quilting's most celebrated artists while creating luminous quilt designs filled with movement, precision, and dramatic visual impact. Workshop registration is available through The National Quilt Museum, and space is limited.Plan Your VisitThe National Quilt Museum is located at 215 Jefferson Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42001.Museum Hours• Monday–Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.• Sunday: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.Admission• General Admission: $15• Seniors (62+): $13• Military & Veterans: $13• Students: $5• Children 12 and under: Free with a paid adult• Friends of The National Quilt Museum: FreeAdmission may be purchased at the Museum or in advance online. Free parking is available.About The National Quilt MuseumLocated in Paducah, Kentucky, The National Quilt Museum is America's premier museum dedicated to contemporary quilt art. Since opening in 1991, the Museum has welcomed nearly one million visitors, curated more than 250 exhibitions, and inspired audiences from around the world through exceptional exhibitions, educational programs, and community engagement. In 2008, the Museum received its national designation from the United States Congress. Today, its collection features many of the finest quilts created since 1980 and celebrates the extraordinary artistry of today's quilt makers.

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