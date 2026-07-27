Tickets for Boone County’s Annual Senior Picnic Go on Sale August 3

It’s almost time for one of Boone County’s favorite traditions. Tickets for the 2026 Senior Picnic will go on sale Monday, August 3, at 10 am.

The annual Senior Picnic will be held Wednesday, September 9, from 9 am-2 pm at the Boone County Fairgrounds. This year's event celebrates America's 250th anniversary, bringing Boone County's senior community together for a day of food, entertainment and celebration.

Tickets are $6 per person and will be available beginning at 10 am Monday, August 3 at the following locations:

Boone County Administration Building (2950 Washington Street, Burlington)

City of Florence Government Building (8100 Ewing Boulevard, Florence)

City of Union Government Building (1843 Bristow Drive, Union)

Boone County Senior Center R.C. Durr YMCA (5874 Veterans Way, Burlington)

Deanna and Hugh Skees Senior Activity Center (7431 US 42, Florence)

Walton Senior Center (44 N. Main Street, Walton)

Guests can enjoy coffee and donuts from Peace, Love and Little Donuts, browse vendor booths, play games, visit the photo booth, enjoy snacks and drinks throughout the day and dig into a hot lunch provided by JoAnna's Colby Fries. Attendees can also receive a free flu shot from Costco Pharmacy with proof of insurance, enter to win door prizes and enjoy much more throughout the day.

Businesses and organizations interested in supporting the event can still participate by becoming a sponsor or vendor or by donating door prizes and in-kind items.

For more information about the Senior Picnic, sponsorship opportunities or vendor registration, visit BooneCountyKY.org/SeniorPicnic.