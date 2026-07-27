Invitation: Bomb Threat Assessment for K-12 Leaders and Staff Virtual Training (August 5)

Shared by Christina Weeter, KDE via KYSAFE ListServ

See below for a training opportunity from CISA. If you have any questions, please contact the CISA School Safety team at SchoolSafety@cisa.dhs.gov.

Please join the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) School Safety Task Force and Office for Bombing Prevention on Wednesday, August 5 for a Bomb Threat Assessment for K-12 Leaders and Staff virtual training. Two identical sessions will be offered: 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET and 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET.

Every bomb threat made against a K-12 school forces leaders to make immediate, high-consequence decisions that impact students, staff, and the surrounding community. Schools continue to receive more bomb threats than any other sector in the nation and evacuation remains the most common response, even when it may not be the most appropriate action.

This training will equip school officials and security professionals with a structured, risk-based approach for evaluating bomb threats and selecting response actions based on the available information. By strengthening coordination and informed decision making, schools can better protect lives while reducing unnecessary evacuations, instructional disruption, community anxiety, and the operational impact caused by bomb threats.

Event Details

When: Wednesday, August 5 (choose one session: 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET or 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, August 5 (choose one session: 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET or 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET) Where: Microsoft Teams Town Hall (access link to be provided to registrants one day in advance of the event)

Microsoft Teams Town Hall (access link to be provided to registrants one day in advance of the event) Registration: K12BombThreatAssessment.eventbrite.com

Participants in this training will gain the knowledge and tools needed to make confident decisions when every minute matters. The subject matter covered will be particularly relevant to school and district administrators, school security staff, emergency management professionals, and other school-based personnel. If you have any questions, please contact the CISA School Safety team at SchoolSafety@cisa.dhs.gov.

CISA’s School Safety Virtual Trainings are designed to address key school safety issues facing the K-12 academic community. Each virtual training features leaders and subject matter experts from a range of organizations, who share information, best practices and resources available to prevent, protect against, mitigate, respond to and recover from critical school safety threats and risks. Learn more about CISA’s school safety program here.

If you require a reasonable modification to fully participate in this event, please email both SchoolSafety@cisa.dhs.gov and CISA.PACT_Compliance@cisa.dhs.gov as soon as possible with your request.