Home Newsroom AG Labrador Responds to Kohberger’s Post-Conviction Relief Petition

BOISE, ID — Attorney General Raúl Labrador released the following statement today after convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger filed a petition for post-conviction relief, seeking to reopen the case in the 2022 killings of four University of Idaho students, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

“My heart goes out to the families of Madison, Kaylee, Xana, and Ethan, who have already endured unimaginable loss and now must face today’s deeply painful news,” said Attorney General Labrador. “My office stands ready to do whatever is necessary to ensure justice is fully carried out.”