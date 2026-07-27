The 4th Annual Feed Real Summit Brings Practical Canine Longevity Education to San Diego

The Feed Real Summit entrance welcomes attendees to the annual canine longevity conference in San Diego. Attendees connect with exhibitors and wellness brands inside the Feed Real Summit Partner & Vendor Expo, exploring products, research, and educational resources. Attendees participate in a hands-on workshop at Feed Real Summit, learning practical skills they can apply to support canine health and wellness.

Expert-led talks, hands-on workshops, and practical tools will help attendees turn canine health science into everyday action.

The Feed Real Summit brings leading-edge research to an engaged, collaborative audience, with insights that can make an impact across the broader pet community.” — Dr. Carol Smeja, founder of Mine Pet Platter

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feed Real Institute will host the fourth annual Feed Real Summit on October 10–11, 2026, at The Alexandria at Torrey Pines in San Diego. The immersive canine longevity conference is designed to turn complex nutrition and wellness topics into practical education for veterinary professionals, pet professionals, aspiring wellness coaches, and dog parents.The 2026 program will feature expert-led lectures, audience Q&A, a panel discussion, hands-on workshops, vendors, and opportunities to connect with others working to improve canine healthspan. Scheduled speakers include Dr. Barrie Sands, Dr. Tejinder Sodhi, Jackie Jolie, Dr. Jean Dodds, Dr. Madeline Yamate, and longevity zoologist Penny Wood.Hands-on workshops are scheduled to include DIY fresh food with Kay Stewart, RVT, CPCN; tinctures and infusions with canine herbalist Rita Hogan; and personalized mushroom treats with herbalist Lee Carroll.“The Feed Real Summit is truly a unique event—a place where leading-edge topics and research are presented to a highly engaged audience. I valued the collaborative and inquisitive environment, knowing the information I shared would make an impact and reach the broader pet community.”—Dr. Carol Smeja, founder of Mine Pet PlatterFeed Real Summit was created to help attendees move beyond conflicting wellness information and gain practical tools they can apply at home, in practice, and throughout their professional work. Topics explore nutrition, integrative care, environmental exposures, functional ingredients, and other factors that may influence canine longevity and quality of life.Also in attendance will be well-known and up-and-coming brands in the dog wellness space, including Real Dog Box, Ayush Pets, AnimaSol, PetRegen, Real Mushrooms, and more.All previous Summits have sold out. Featured speakers have included Rodney Habib, Dr. Karen Becker, Dr. Conor Brady, Dr. Nick Thompson, and other recognized voices in canine nutrition, integrative wellness, and longevity.A limited number of complimentary media and creator passes will be available for qualified journalists, editors, podcast hosts, newsletter writers, and video creators interested in covering the event.General admission includes access to both conference days, lunch, one selected workshop, and an event swag bag. VIP tickets are sold out.Event information and tickets: feedreal.com/summit About Feed Real InstituteFeed Real Institute provides practical canine nutrition education for dog parents and pet professionals through courses, workshops, research resources, and professional education.

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