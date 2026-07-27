Sewage Discharge at 24490 Tricefield Court, St. Michaels, MD

07/27/2026

Category: Public Works

On Sunday, July 26, 2026, at approximately 1:15 p.m., the Talbot County Sanitary District (Sanitary District) was notified of evidence of a sewer leak from the property owner at the above address. The resident called the Sanitary District emergency line after noticing water ponding on the ground surface near his septic tank effluent pump (STEP) system.

Sanitary District staff responded to the incident immediately. They turned off the STEP system, excavated the surrounding area and repaired the broken pipe connection that was responsible for the leak. Approximately 200 gallons were released onto the surface and in the surrounding soil. Personnel from the Sanitary District spread lime on the ground to stabilize the area after backfilling.

The spill was reported to the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) shortly after 8:00 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2026 and a 5-day incident report is being completed.

If the public has any questions regarding the public health determination they may contact Rachel Leahy, Director of Environmental Health, at 410-770-6880 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. If the public has questions regarding the discharge or the corrective action that was taken, contact Josh Elliott, Asst. County Engineer, at 410-770-8170.