Oregon OSHA reminds employers of requirements to protect workers from heat illness, wildfire smoke; free resources available to help

The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) is reminding employers of requirements to protect workers from the hazards of extreme heat and wildfire smoke. The division offers free resources to help employers comply with requirements and to help workers understand their rights to safe and healthy workplaces.

Heat illness prevention

Under Oregon's heat illness prevention rule, employers must implement protections, including adequate water, rest, shade, acclimatization (gradual adaptation to working in the heat), communication and training, and emergency plans. The rule applies to workplaces whenever an employee is working and the heat index equals or exceeds 80 degrees Fahrenheit. More protective measures apply when the heat index exceeds 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

The heat illness prevention requirements apply across industries and where employers provide housing as a condition of employment. Here are the key requirements:

All heat illness prevention resources are available on Oregon OSHA's A-to-Z topic index page. They include a video training in English and Spanish that satisfies certain training elements of the rule.

Wildfire smoke

Oregon's wildfire smoke rule applies to employers whose employees are or will be exposed to hazardous levels of wildfire smoke. The harmful chemicals and tiny particles in wildfire smoke can make anyone sick. The tiny particles of most concern is the particulate matter with a diameter in micrometers of 2.5 or less, commonly referred to as PM2.5.

The rule's protective measures include assessment and monitoring of air quality where workers are exposed; provision and documentation of employee training; implementation of two-way communication; use of engineering and administrative controls, such as relocation of workers to enclosed buildings or to outdoor locations where air quality is better, and work schedule changes to reduce exposures; and use of National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)-approved filtering facepiece respirators.

The key requirements are available in English and Spanish. Go online to watch an Oregon OSHA video about how to put on and use a respirator.

All wildfire smoke resources are available on Oregon OSHA's A-to-Z topic index page. They include a video training in English and Spanish that satisfies certain training elements of the rule.

Free resources for employers

Oregon OSHA offers free resources to help improve workplace safety and health, including:

Consultation services

Provides employers free and confidential help with safety and health programs, including how to control and eliminate hazards, and hands-on training. The services involve no fault, no citations, and no penalties.

Technical staff

Helps employers understand requirements and how to apply them to their worksites

Worker safety and health rights

Under the Oregon Safe Employment Act, workers have a right to a safe and healthy workplace and the right to raise concerns free of retaliation. Under the law, employers must maintain safe and healthy working conditions.

More resources

The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services, which includes Oregon OSHA as a division, maintains the Multicultural Communications Program that provides outreach to communities with limited English proficiency. That outreach encompasses information about on-the-job safety and health.

The Ombuds Office for Oregon Workers provides help with understanding workplace safety and health rights, and workers' compensation rights.