Oregon OSHA invites applications for grants to improve worker safety and health training and education

Training and educating Oregon workers about staying safe and healthy while on the job is vital to cultivating safe and healthy working conditions. To help expand training and education opportunities, the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) offers a grant program that supports ideas to improve the safety and health of Oregon workers in high-hazard industries. And we are ready to help you bring your ideas to fruition.

The division is accepting grant applications to create innovative workplace safety or health training or education projects. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. Oregon OSHA prioritizes projects that engage workers on essential workplace safety or health topics. Projects may include an eye-catching safety publication or a time-saving training video or a multi-media package of best practices for a specific job task.

Go online to learn about how to apply or contact Theodore (Ted) Bunch at 971-375-8001 or email theodore.bunch@dcbs.oregon.gov. A fact sheet includes more details about the grant program.

The grant program focuses on high-hazard industries in Oregon, including forestry, construction, and agriculture. A grant application may concentrate on a specific work process, targeting a reduction or elimination of related hazards. Nonprofit organizations, labor and employer associations, and educational institutions may apply for grants.

Grants may not be used to pay for projects that are purely for research, ongoing activities, or for activities required by law. Only new or substantially expanded projects will be considered for funding. Oregon OSHA is seeking project ideas that advance workplace safety and health training or education. We are not looking for ideas that handle concerns that have already been addressed. Materials produced by grant recipients cannot be sold for profit. All grant materials become available to the public. Depending on the type of project, some materials will be housed in the Oregon OSHA Resource Center while some will be available online.

Some examples of past grant projects include:

The Oregon Legislature launched the Occupational Safety and Health Education and Training Grant Program in 1990. Award recommendations are made by Oregon OSHA's Safe Employment Education and Training Advisory Committee, a group with members from business, labor, and government.