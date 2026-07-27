Free Mulch Day on Wednesday, July 29

Free mulch loading Wednesday at Bayfield Convenience Center

La Plata County will offer free wood mulch and have a heavy equipment operator available to load the mulch into trucks and trailers from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29th at the Bayfield Convenience Center, 4496 County Road 223 in Bayfield. The transfer station will be OPEN during this free mulch-loading event.

Before the mulch is picked up, make sure there is adequate room on the property for the proper storage of mulch. Remove any dead plants or materials in advance that may ignite near the storage area.

While loading, please remain in your vehicle. The equipment operator can maneuver around your vehicle when you stop for loading. If you wish to cover your mulch load, there will be space to pull forward and away from other vehicles at the loading area. Please do not reverse. There is space around the yard waste to drive a full loop. Feel free to make more than one trip and dump trucks are welcome!

DO NOT STORE WITHIN TEN FEET OF YOUR HOME.

After your mulch is picked up, be aware that large piles of mulch may spontaneously combust due to heat buildup, so create smaller piles instead of one large pile. Do not store mulch next to structures or storage areas. Spread out mulch within 24 hours, typically 1 inch to 4 inches deep. Monitor the pile, reducing pile depth as needed and store it out of direct sunlight. Keep mulch bed lightly moist. Avoid smoking or fires near the mulch pile and do not discard cigarettes near the pile. Check out the county's Living with Wildfire page for more fire safety information.

For questions, please contact La Plata County staff, Leslie Jakoby at (970) 382-6376.