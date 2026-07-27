SPEER DREAM FOUNDATION & OUR CHILDREN HAVE RIGHTS EXTEND CO-PARENTING WORKSHOPS, EXPAND SERVICES

1:1 coaching gives parents the time and attention they need to move from chaos & confusion to court-ready, credible & confident. We’re grateful for the Foundations continued investment in this program” — Jake Hornstein, Co-Founder & Executive Director

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our Children Have Rights (OCHR) and the Speer Dream Foundation have extended the award-winning co-parenting workshop program for parents navigating child custody and co-parenting. The program has expanded the scope of services to include community outreach and unlimited 1-on-1 virtual coaching.The workshops are collaborations with Tampa Bay organizations including Shepherd’s Village, the Early Learning Coalition of Pasco-Hernando, Metropolitan Ministries, Pinellas County School District, Pinellas County Government, Pinellas County Sherrif’s Office, City of St. Petersburg and more.Coaching sessions are exclusively with Co-Founders, Jake Hornstein and Greg Hill, and offered on an on-going, as needed basis determined by each parent. The virtual service ensures continuous engagement post-event. One-on-ones are available 7 days a week, during and outside business hours, keeping access at the forefront.Co-Founder, Jake Hornstein, expressed enthusiasm: “The Speer Dream Foundation ignited positive momentum that fueled breakthrough programming, new partnerships and greater impact. Adding individual coaching gives parents the time and attention they need to move from chaos and confusion to court-ready, credible and confident. We’re grateful for the Foundation’s continued investment in this program.”"The Speer Dream Foundation is proud to support the mission of Our Children Have Rights. Supporting them is an investment in the well-being of children and families. By helping parents navigate the complexities of co-parenting, we’re not only reducing conflict, we’re creating stability, security, and hope for the next generation. We commend the important work being done and are honored to be a part of this much-needed initiative."About Our Children Have Rights (OCHR)OCHR mission, Protect the rights of children to have access to their parents by providing education, resources, and support services for successfulco-parenting strategies. OCHR provides coaching, document review, workshops, and navigation support. The organization has been recognized with prestigious awards, including the DeBartolo Family Foundation Spirit of Humanity, AMPLIFY Clearwater Community Spirit, Generation AMPED, Launch Award and the FL Institute of Child Welfare Professional of the Year RU ‘25. For more information, visit www.OCHR.org About Speer Dream FoundationThe Speer Dream Foundation is a private philanthropic organization dedicated to supporting nonprofits by providing resources, championing their causes, seeding their projects, and accelerating their impact. By investing in organizations that stand in the gap, the Speer Dream Foundation helps foster community growth, stability, and long-term sustainability.

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