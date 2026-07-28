New Book 'The Next Marketing' Helps Healthcare Marketers Reach Physicians With Behavioral Science

“The Next Marketing: From Molecule to Mindset — How Doctors Decide and How Marketers Can Win the Script,” by Harshit Jain, MD, published by Entrepreneur Books and distributed by Simon & Schuster, is now available Entrepreneur Books, publisher of “The Next Marketing” by Harshit Jain, MD,. Harshit Jain, MD, author of “The Next Marketing: From Molecule to Mindset — How Doctors Decide and How Marketers Can Win the Script.”

Harshit Jain’s “The Next Marketing” shows how behavioral science and AI can help pharma marketers reach physicians with timely, ethical nudges.

What HCPs need isn’t more information; it is actionable insights delivered at the right time, in the right way.” — Harshit Jain, MD, author of “The Next Marketing: From Molecule to Mindset.”

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Physician, entrepreneur, AI founder and healthcare marketing leader Harshit Jain, MD, offers a timely new framework for the future of pharmaceutical marketing in his new book, “ The Next Marketing: From Molecule to Mindset — How Doctors Decide and How Marketers Can Win the Script.” Published by Entrepreneur Books and distributed by Simon & Schuster, the book is scheduled to ship on or around July 28, 2026, and is available for preorder through major book retailers nationwide.In times when healthcare professionals are overwhelmed by information, digital systems, administrative burdens and promotional noise, Jain argues that traditional pharmaceutical marketing is no longer enough. “The Next Marketing” shows how behavioral science, AI, data and precision timing can help marketers move from interruption to impact — delivering the right information to the right physician at the right moment.Drawing on his experience as a practicing physician, global healthcare marketer and founder of Doceree, Jain explores the decision-making realities of healthcare professionals and the enormous cognitive load they carry. The book makes the case that physicians should not be treated like ordinary consumers. Their decisions are driven by clinical evidence, ethical responsibility, patient needs and time-sensitive judgment — and marketing that fails to respect that context becomes noise.“What HCPs need isn’t more information; it is actionable insights delivered at the right time, in the right way,” Jain writes. “They need nudges — subtle, thoughtful interventions that make their lives easier and their decisions better.”In “The Next Marketing,” Jain uses the concept of the nudge — a subtle intervention that guides choice without limiting options — to reimagine healthcare communication. From electronic health records and clinical workflows to AI-enabled targeting, affordability support, clinical trial recruitment and treatment decisions, the book provides a road map for creating ethical, compliant and timely interventions that support physicians without compromising their autonomy.The book also features Jain’s award-winning Immunity Charm campaign, created with McCann Health, UNICEF and Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health. The campaign used a traditional charm bracelet, adding a colored bead for each childhood vaccination, to help Afghan mothers track immunization and transform vaccination into a visible symbol of protection and good motherhood. The campaign went on to win India’s first Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Good.More than a marketing book, “The Next Marketing” is a call for healthcare leaders, pharmaceutical companies and innovators to rethink the role of communication in care. Jain argues that the future of HCP engagement belongs to marketers who understand the physician’s mind, respect clinical workflows and use technology not to add more messages, but to create moments of relevance and clarity.Blending medicine, behavioral science, AI, marketing strategy and real-world healthcare examples, “The Next Marketing” challenges readers to move beyond generic outreach and toward precise, purposeful engagement that improves decisions, supports physicians and ultimately benefits patients.Harshit Jain, MD, is a Northwestern University-trained physician, entrepreneur, AI founder, global speaker and healthcare marketing innovator. After practicing medicine, he led healthcare innovation at McCann Health, where he helped create award-winning campaigns including Immunity Charm, which earned India its first Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Good. In 2020, Jain founded Doceree, an AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing that connects life sciences brands with physicians across 25 countries through patented AI.Jain is recognized as a PM360 Elite Disruptor and has been named among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 25 Healthtech Entrepreneurs. He holds multiple patents, hosts the award-winning podcast “The Next Marketing by HJ,” and works at the intersection of medicine, creativity, behavioral science and technology to transform how pharmaceutical companies engage physicians.Entrepreneur Books is an imprint of Advantage | The Authority Company, launched in collaboration with Entrepreneur Media. Entrepreneur Books empowers business leaders, innovators, and visionaries to share their expertise and amplify their voices through expertly crafted business books. Entrepreneur Books authors can effectively build authority within their industries and reach global audiences through trusted platforms like Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, and beyond.

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