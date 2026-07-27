Man who led drug trafficking conspiracy while incarcerated sentenced to over 18 additional years in prison in Homeland Security Task Force case

Terrance Edward Brown, 44, of Hampton Roads, was sentenced to 18 years and 8 months in prison for leading a drug trafficking conspiracy while incarcerated.

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