Athian Verifies and Sells First Sustainability Insets for Brazilian Beef

Together with Rumin8 and Minerva Foods, Athian successfully applies insetting framework to international beef pilot project

We not only sold insets for the first time in Brazilian beef but also demonstrated how Athian’s approach applies internationally and across livestock systems.” — Kendra Tolley, Chief Commercial Officer

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Athian announced today it has sold the first Brazilian beef inset credits, which were verified and registered as part of a unique sustainability pilot project conducted in partnership with Rumin8 and Minerva Foods.The underlying study results found significantly reduced methane emissions from cattle fed an innovative ingredient developed by Rumin8. Athian used its insetting framework and platform to facilitate data verification, register the resulting credits and sell them to Minerva Foods. The project represents a series of firsts for the Brazilian beef industry and Athian, a livestock sustainability company that got its start in U.S. dairy.“The news is exciting and ground-breaking in a number of ways,” said Kendra Tolley, Athian co-founder and chief commercial officer. “We not only proved the insetting process – from the generation and verification of reductions to their sale as Scope 3 assets – for the first time in Brazilian beef, but we also demonstrated how Athian’s approach applies internationally and across livestock systems.” Protocols , or on-farm practices that have been proven to generate emission reductions, are at the foundation of Athian’s work. This pilot tested both the performance of Rumin8’s feed ingredient technology for greenhouse gas mitigation as well as its potential as a future protocol on Athian’s platform.“This project highlights several next step opportunities,” said David Messina, Rumin8 CEO. “Beyond the study results, which show strong efficacy for our product in a Brazilian feedlot setting and provide important data in support of our commercialization efforts, the insetting pilot shows how the entire supply chain can benefit from working together to improve beef’s environmental footprint.”Athian helps supply chain partners collaborate and credibly carry out livestock sustainability projects by:- Arming livestock producers with scientifically valid protocols for reducing emissions, such as feed ingredients and alternative manure management practices;- Facilitating secure data collection for third-party review and verification; and,- Registering and selling outcomes as trustworthy inset credits to food company buyers looking to accomplish Scope 3 goals.“At Minerva, we believe environmental progress in beef has to be measurable and verifiable,” said Marta Giannichi, global sustainability director at the company. “This pilot with Rumin8 and Athian demonstrates that it's possible to quantify methane reductions at the farm level and integrate them into a credible supply chain framework. Minerva is a supplier that brings verified data to that conversation.”Minerva joins other Athian partners investing in verified sustainability outcomes to reduce Scope 3 emissions. Athian customers include some of the largest U.S. dairy cooperatives, global dairy processors and recognizable food brands. Farmers have received more than $25 million for their emissions-reducing practices since Athian started minting credits. Collectively, these efforts have decreased emissions by about 600,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalent.“Athian is experiencing incredible momentum for our mission right now,” Tolley said. “Positive results like those from this trial help accelerate the addition of new protocol options for producers and project opportunities for buyers, and enable us to scale our impact to more farmers and supply chain partners.”###AthianAthian was founded in 2022 to help the livestock value chain capture and claim greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions by aggregating, verifying and certifying them, and then monetizing those reductions for farmers through the sale of the resulting insets. Athian’s platform is a secure software tool that simplifies data entry, upload, measurement and verification at scale, resulting in high-quality and credible GHG emission reductions that help satisfy Scope 3 goals and fund livestock producer sustainability measures. Athian provides a way for leading food brands to not only invest in climate and sustainability initiatives but also to mitigate enterprise risk by supporting the financial and environmental resilience of the farms in their supply chains. To learn more, please visit: www.athian.ag Rumin8Rumin8 is an agriculture-focused climate tech company, using pharmaceutical technology to create affordable feed and water supplements that reduce methane emissions from livestock. Rumin8’s patented process delivers a nature inspired and derived pharmaceutical ingredients to interrupt methane production, as well as boost animal performance. Rumin8 is perfecting various formulations for diverse livestock feeding systems, including grass-fed cattle. To learn more please visit: www.rumin8.com Minerva FoodsMinerva Foods is a global food company and the leading exporter of beef in South America. The company owns internationally recognized brands such as Cabaña Las Lilas, Estância 92 and PUL and serves customers in more than 100 countries. Minerva Foods is part of Minerva S.A., which also includes Minerva Energy, Minerva Biodiesel, Minerva Ingredients, Minerva Casings, Minerva Leather and MyCarbon. With operations in Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, Chile and Australia, the group employs more than 35,000 people and operates 46 industrial facilities, 18 international offices and 23 distribution centers, supplying beef, lamb and processed products to customers across five continents. To learn more, please visit: www.minervafoods.com

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