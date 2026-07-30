Telemanipulators LLC offers field service for Tru-Motion and CRL customers

Telemanipulators LLC offers its field service program, providing on-site maintenance and installation of Tru-Motion and CRL telemanipulator systems worldwide.

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telemanipulators LLC, a distributor of Central Research Laboratories (CRL) and Tru-Motion Products, announced its availability for its field service program. The program offers on-site maintenance and installation on Tru-Motion and CRL telemanipulator systems worldwide.

Telemanipulators LLC’s field service technicians, with over 20 years of experience, travel directly to customer sites to perform service for customers’ telemanipulator systems. The program is designed to reduce equipment downtime, eliminate the risk of shipping components off-site, and provide direct communication between facility staff and technicians.

Gary Tyson, a Telemanipulators LLC technician who has performed more than 100 field service visits, said, “Being able to work directly with our customers has allowed me to provide the best support for performing maintenance and installation.”

Customers who are interested in field service work can place an order on telemanipulators.com or email info@telemanipulators.com.

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