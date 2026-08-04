Back-to-School E-Book Empowers Autism Parents To Advocate For Their Kid's Rights As Educational System Is Under Stress

This e-book offers back-to-school strategies for a productive, school year for both parents and students.

This book provides parents with successful techniques and practical advice to meet the unique challenges of raising a child with a disability.

Autism Coach and Author Deanna Picon Offers Special Needs Parents Expert Tips For Navigating The Special Education System

With schools facing budget cuts and staff shortages, it is essential for parents to be informed and proactive in ensuring that their children receive the appropriate education and support they need”
— Deanna Picon
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the new school year begins, parents of special needs students are facing unprecedented challenges. With the educational system under severe stress due to staffing shortages and budget cuts, there’s a growing concern that students with disabilities may not receive the necessary support and essential services they are entitled to by law. In order to help parents navigate this difficult situation, autism coach Deanna Picon has written a proactive e-book that aims to educate and empower them to advocate for their children's rights. "Special Needs Student Success: How to Have A Great School Year With Your Autistic Child” is now available at amazon.com.

The e-book offers proven strategies and practical tips for parents to successfully advocate for their children. Now more than ever, it’s crucial for parents to be well-informed and engaged. With its easy-to-read format, the e-book shows parents how to work effectively with teachers and administrative staff and highlights the fact that all students, regardless of their abilities, are entitled to a free and appropriate education. It also provides parents with techniques to support their children’s academic and social needs.

"Special Needs Student Success” also addresses the emotional toll autism and special needs parents experience by including tips on how to manage stress and self-care. The inclusion of motivational quotes provides hope and inspiration for parents.

Picon, who is also the founder of Your Autism Coach LLC, personally understands the unique struggles and frustrations that special needs parents face. As the mother of a non-verbal, young man with autism, she shares her expertise and knowledge to help support and encourage parents to strongly advocate for their son or daughter.

“This e-book is a valuable resource for special needs parents and will help them navigate the complex and often overlooked and overwhelming world of special education,” said Picon, author of The Autism Parents' Guide To Reclaiming Your Life. “I believe that by empowering parents with information, guidance and tools, they can make a positive impact on their children’s education and well-being.”

Your Autism Coach LLC provides personalized guidance and comprehensive support programs that address the issues and concerns of special needs parents. Deanna Picon is also the author of “Surviving The Thunderbolt: How To Cope When Your Child Is Diagnosed With Autism” and “Special Needs Holiday Magic: How To Enjoy A Great Holiday Season With Your Autistic Child.” She shows parents how to overcome the challenges of raising a child with special needs, while building a rewarding life for themselves. For more information, please visit www.yourautismcoach.com.

Picon is the recipient of the 2023 “Top Family Guidance Writer” award from Exceptional Needs Today Magazine. She has received the 2020 and 2018 “Top Parental Advice Writer” awards from Autism Parenting Magazine. Her articles have also appeared in Exceptional Parent Magazine and Parenting Special Needs Magazine.

Deanna Picon
Your Autism Coach LLC
+1 347-869-4705
email us here

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Back-to-School E-Book Empowers Autism Parents To Advocate For Their Kid's Rights As Educational System Is Under Stress

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Deanna Picon
Your Autism Coach LLC
+1 347-869-4705
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Your Autism Coach LLC
176-25 Union Turnpike
Fresh Meadows, New York, 11366
United States
+1 347-869-4705
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About

Your Autism Coach LLC provides personalized guidance, comprehensive support programs and seminars that address the issues and concerns of parents of special needs children and adults. The company's mission is to help parents overcome the unique challenges of raising a child with special needs, while building a meaningful life for themselves. Deanna Picon is the author of the critically-acclaimed "The Autism Parents' Guide To Reclaiming Your Life." She's also the recipient of the following four, prestigious awards: The 2023 "Top Family Guidance Writer" award from Exceptional Needs Today Magazine, and the 2020 and 2018 "Top Parental Advice Writer" awards and the 2015 "Top Life Coach Writer" award from Autism Parenting Magazine. Her new collection of e-books include "Special Needs Holiday Magic: How To Enjoy A Great Holiday Season With Your Autistic Child", "Surviving The Thunderbolt: How To Cope When Your Child Is Diagnosed With Autism," and "Special Needs Student Success: How To Have A Great School Year With Your Autistic Child."

http://www.yourautismcoach.com

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