Back-to-School E-Book Empowers Autism Parents To Advocate For Their Kid's Rights As Educational System Is Under Stress
This e-book offers back-to-school strategies for a productive, school year for both parents and students.
Autism Coach and Author Deanna Picon Offers Special Needs Parents Expert Tips For Navigating The Special Education System
The e-book offers proven strategies and practical tips for parents to successfully advocate for their children. Now more than ever, it’s crucial for parents to be well-informed and engaged. With its easy-to-read format, the e-book shows parents how to work effectively with teachers and administrative staff and highlights the fact that all students, regardless of their abilities, are entitled to a free and appropriate education. It also provides parents with techniques to support their children’s academic and social needs.
"Special Needs Student Success” also addresses the emotional toll autism and special needs parents experience by including tips on how to manage stress and self-care. The inclusion of motivational quotes provides hope and inspiration for parents.
Picon, who is also the founder of Your Autism Coach LLC, personally understands the unique struggles and frustrations that special needs parents face. As the mother of a non-verbal, young man with autism, she shares her expertise and knowledge to help support and encourage parents to strongly advocate for their son or daughter.
“This e-book is a valuable resource for special needs parents and will help them navigate the complex and often overlooked and overwhelming world of special education,” said Picon, author of The Autism Parents' Guide To Reclaiming Your Life. “I believe that by empowering parents with information, guidance and tools, they can make a positive impact on their children’s education and well-being.”
Your Autism Coach LLC provides personalized guidance and comprehensive support programs that address the issues and concerns of special needs parents. Deanna Picon is also the author of “Surviving The Thunderbolt: How To Cope When Your Child Is Diagnosed With Autism” and “Special Needs Holiday Magic: How To Enjoy A Great Holiday Season With Your Autistic Child.” She shows parents how to overcome the challenges of raising a child with special needs, while building a rewarding life for themselves. For more information, please visit www.yourautismcoach.com.
Picon is the recipient of the 2023 “Top Family Guidance Writer” award from Exceptional Needs Today Magazine. She has received the 2020 and 2018 “Top Parental Advice Writer” awards from Autism Parenting Magazine. Her articles have also appeared in Exceptional Parent Magazine and Parenting Special Needs Magazine.
Deanna Picon
Your Autism Coach LLC
+1 347-869-4705
email us here
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